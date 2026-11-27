The Green-ness of Green: Scientists Who Produce Environmentally Skeptical Work Have Been Marginalized.

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Contributing Writer for Master Resources, Blogger on Substack (stephenheins@substack.com)

Environmental skeptics, energy realists, and careful scientists have spent the last thirty years in a form of financial prison.

The walls are not bars. They are the grant committees, journals, editors, newspapers, foundation officers, and, on the other hand, the quiet professional costs of saying their work does not support the current climate rhetoric.

A recent observation shared by Rick Addante, PhD, paraphrases the mechanism: Scientists who produce positive energy and economic development work have been marginalized.

Their discussion about energy sanity is considered too controversial, or, because of their perceived lack of settled science. They often can’t even secure enough funding to keep their labs running. Some can’t even get a job.

I have seen many examples of this over the last 30 years. People with the integrity to civilly disagree with the green trope are essentially punished or banished for being too controversial, unpopular or just pro-business.

Meanwhile, the most relentless storytellers of doom and destruction have enjoyed opportunistic careers with ample funding, prestige, and influence as they expand their academic families and place their believers throughout the field. Criticizing a member in one of these Green NGOs (’Corleone families’) carries enormous professional costs.”

That description of current climate scare was offered in the context of the broader sciences. It fits climate and energy research equally well.

For three decades, the overwhelming influence of the Green funding architecture has rewarded alarmism, urgency, and scare-narrative scale while treating measured, incremental, or skeptical environmental work or research as a career risk.

Federal agencies, major foundations, and the large environmental nonprofits have built a self-reinforcing system. High-impact claims about catastrophic outcomes generated more papers, citations, media coverage, and grants.

Careful work that complicates the climate story or shows lower global climate sensitivity, larger natural variability, or large adaptation capacity received less of everything. The result is visible in the balance sheets, checking accounts, and personal financial futures.

The Nature Conservancy reported total support and revenue exceeding $2 billion for the first time in fiscal 2025, with expenses near $1.4 billion. The Environmental Defense Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, and Sierra Club operate with annual expenses in the range of $150–300 million.

These organizations, along with scores of others, receive substantial private foundation support and, in many years, large government grants.

The Bezos Earth Fund alone pledged $10 billion by 2030 and has already granted roughly $2.4 billion, with several billion still scheduled for climate and nature work.

Meanwhile, Michael Bloomberg and Bloomberg Philanthropieshave committed over $3 billion to climate and environmental initiatives over the past decade, while the Bloomberg Family Foundation reported roughly $12.1 billion in net assets for the 2024 tax year.

Additional billions flow through Rockefeller Foundation, ClimateWorks, Hewlett, Packard, and similar channels.

By contrast, the Heartland Institute’s 2024 revenue was approximately $3.35 million. The CO2 Coalition has operated in the similar low-single-digit-million range in recent years.

These and comparable organizations receive no meaningful federal research funding. Their budgets come almost entirely from private individuals and a small number of foundations.

The disparity is not 2-to-1 or 5-to-1. It is routinely an order of magnitude of 29 to 1 or more.

Environmental nonprofits in the U.S. generate over $29 billion in annual revenue, with global climate-mitigation philanthropy ranging from $11.7 billion to $18.4 billion per year. In contrast, major U.S. pro-hydrocarbon and pro-nuclear trade associations raise roughly $1 billion annually through nonprofit channels, though the energy industries have their own lobbying and policy work.

The academic side of the system amplifies the same pattern. Grant success, tenure, promotion, and journal placement favor climate change metrics that reward frequent, high-visibility claims.

A researcher who spends years refining a careful estimate of climate sensitivity or documenting the limits of attribution studies produces far fewer published papers than the ones who can frame new “unprecedented” findings or climate change.

Citation networks, conference invitations, and media placements then reinforce the faster path.

Once a research group or laboratory becomes established, placing students and collaborators throughout federal and state agencies and journals creates the practical equivalent of the “Corleone families” described above.

Challenging their work carries real professional costs: fewer grants, fewer private contributions, hostile reviews, and exclusion from collaborative projects.

This is a form of anti-humanism in practice. In fact, energy abundance, practical environmentalism, reliability, and low cost remain the most direct lever for reducing poverty, improving health, and raising living standards for 4 billion people living in some form of energy poverty.

The EU countries and large regions in the US are built on the most alarming climate projections and crisis claims have raised electricity prices significantly (some third-party estimates put the increase at 45%) across multiple jurisdictions, delayed the deployment of reliable generation, and diverted capital from infrastructure that would have delivered power sooner.

The people who bear the largest share of those costs are not the authors of the high-impact papers or the media. They are households and businesses that pay higher rates, and populations in energy-poor regions that continue to lack reliable electricity.

Recent U.S. policy has begun to rebalance federal research funding by reducing support for work framed around high-end alarm scenarios. However, the foundation money and the large nonprofits have not yet followed the same shift.

The highly questionable incentive structure inside universities and journals remains largely intact. A meticulous scientist who documents lower-than-modeled warming, larger benefits of CO2 fertilization, or the practical limits of intermittent generation still faces the same funding and career headwinds described by Addante. Think, Judith Curry or Roger Pielke, Jr.

The remedy is not the silencing of any side. It is the restoration of ordinary scientific incentives: reward reliable measurement and clear accounting of uncertainty, allow competing hypotheses to compete on evidence rather than on narrative fit, and reduce the professional and profound personal cost of questioning established research groups.

Until that happens, environmental skeptics and energy realists will continue to operate at a disturbingly structural financial disadvantage, while the Greenwishing storytellers retain the larger laboratories, grants, and platforms.

The evidence of the environmental costs of Green distortion over the last thirty years is already in the record books.