The Green New Deal Is Anything But Good Politics in Pennsylvania Where It Can Only Raise Energy Costs for Consumers Guest Post by Don Ritter, Former Lehigh Valley Congressman.
Sen. John Fetterman has indicated that energy would not be in the forefront of Pennsylvanians’ voting decisions this year, but he may not be accounting for its relation to inflation.
The Green New Deal Is Anything But Good Politics in Pennsylvania Where It Can Only Raise Energy Costs for Consumers
JUL 25, 2024
Guest Post by Don Ritter, Former Lehigh Valley Congressman.
Sen. John Fetterman has indicated that energy would not be in the forefront of Pennsylvanians’ voting decisions this year, but he may not be accounting for its relation to inflation. Inflation ranks as crucially important, a top concern of the voting public in the 2024 election.
While the energy issue had a marginal effect in Pennsylvania’s 2020 election cycle, its connection to higher prices could be decisive in 2024. In the spring, a Commonwealth Foundation survey of 800 Pennsylvania registered voters found that more than two-thirds named inflation as an impediment to maintaining their standard of living.
The Costly Green New Deal
Meanwhile, by prioritizing a “climate emergency,” the Biden administration has rendered energy production more difficult and costlier and has injected 400 billion of Green New Deal dollars into the economy. Both are inflationary, as seen at the gas pump and in the prices of groceries and manufactured goods.
In any event, the issue isn’t going away, because the Republicans will raise it. Donald Trump will highlight the link between energy policy and inflation.
Likewise, Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick is attacking Sen. Bob Casey’s acquiescence to Biden energy policies. Casey did make a politically expedient election year exception in objecting to a Biden ban on exports of liquefied natural gas, which was since overturned by a court.
The McCormick campaign refers to suppressed gas production in Pennsylvania as a result of federal policy impeding pipeline construction, saying that “under Biden’s energy policies, rubber-stamped by Bob Casey, we haven’t been able to access clean natural gas. ... Casey supports policies that are costing us jobs and driving up energy prices even more.”
Compounding the Biden effect in the Keystone State are the “green” leanings of Josh Shapiro, the Democrat governor. His proposals for a $499 million carbon tax and an expansion of expensive wind and solar energy would add to the already considerable burdens of families and businesses.
Shapiro offers “not just disastrous energy policy” but “expensively disastrous energy policy,” says David Taylor, CEO of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association, which lobbies on behalf of 550,000 workers in the fifth-largest manufacturing state.
The Loss of Energy
In a state where coal’s share of electric generation has dropped to less than 20% from more than 50%, both state and federal policies have been blamed for the closure of many coal-fired plants. Pennsylvania’s largest such generator at Homer City closed a year ago, and two more have announced early retirements within a few years.
Natural gas now produces more than half of Pennsylvania’s electricity, but gas generation, too, has suffered under government regulation and with the threat of more to come.
In the 10 years prior to 2019, when a carbon tax first was proposed, $14 billion worth of gas-fired plants were built in the state, reported Shawn Steffee, a Boilermakers union business agent. However, none have been built since and two $1 billion proposals were canceled. “It is highly unlikely that we will build another,” he says.
Whether it’s gas plants not being built or coal plants being closed, reliability of the power grid and employment take a hit.
Government and industry overseers of the high-voltage transmission system have warned of energy shortages resulting from ill-timed closures of fossil fuel plants that increase the share of less reliable wind and solar. A significant regional blackout is not out of the question and would dim the electoral outlook of politicians supporting green energy.
As for the effect of job losses, one need only to read a Washington Examiner account of federal officials meeting with Homer City citizens affected by last year’s plant closing: “The vast divide between the government’s understanding of the needs of the people they serve and the people themselves was never more excruciatingly apparent than at the meeting,” the article began.
The rest of the story told of unkept promises to furloughed workers whose lives were “uprooted forever.” The meeting included a slide show extolling the good intentions of federal agencies.
The Stakes
The case for redirecting federal policy away from the green agenda and toward more traditional energy production will be made by Trump, particularly in energy states like Pennsylvania, which would be one of the ultimate prizes in November. McCormick will follow suit, adding to the force of Trump’s campaign.
At stake are the House, Senate and Presidency, and the deciding votes, at the margin, could very well come from Pennsylvania energy consumers.
This post republished from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette with permission of the author, Don Ritter, a former Republican Congressman from Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. Ritter also led the National Environmental Policy Institute.