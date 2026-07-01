The “Green” Shell Game: Why Virginia’s Return to RGGI Is a Bad Deal for Families

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

For 15 years, I have watched the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) be sold to the public as a climate-saving necessity. For 15 years, I have seen the same pattern emerge: lofty promises, complex regulatory jargon, and a very predictable outcome—higher electric bills for families who are already struggling to keep up with the cost of living.

With Virginia’s recent re-entry into this “cap-and-invest” scheme, it’s time to stop treating this as a policy debate and start calling it what it is: a permanent, regressive tax on every single household in the Commonwealth.

The Illusion of “Investment”

Proponents of RGGI love to talk about “proceeds” and “reinvestments.” They point to state-funded energy-efficiency programs or flood-mitigation grants as evidence that the program is working. But let’s be clear about where that money originates.

Every dollar the state “invests” through these programs is a dollar taken directly from your pocket via your monthly utility bill. It is not found money; it is a forced transfer of wealth. When the state collects hundreds of millions of dollars from ratepayers and then redirects a fraction of it back into government-approved projects, they are essentially taking your grocery money to fund a bureaucratic experiment.

If these efficiency programs were truly cost-effective and beneficial to the average household, they wouldn’t require a carbon tax. The fact that the state must artificially inflate the cost of electricity to fund them proves that they are not, in fact, an economic benefit—they are a luxury of the government’s choosing, funded by the people least able to afford them.

Shifting Emissions, Not Reducing Them

Perhaps the most infuriating aspect of the RGGI narrative is the claim that it lowers carbon emissions. Even if we accept the premise that emissions are the primary problem, RGGI is a masterclass in failure.

Because RGGI is a regional compact, it only regulates activities within our borders. It does nothing to stop the flow of electricity from out-of-state plants. When a regulation makes it too expensive to generate power in Virginia, the market doesn’t magically switch to wind and solar; it simply shifts the burden. Utilities are forced to buy power from neighboring states that aren’t hampered by these same self-imposed restrictions.

We saw this during our last stint in the program: Virginia utilities curtailed cleaner, in-state natural gas production, and increased their reliance on coal-fired generation from across the border. We ended up with the same amount of CO2 in the atmosphere—or, according to some analyses, more—while Virginians paid a premium for the privilege of “greening” our grid. It is the height of environmental hypocrisy to claim a victory while merely exporting the pollution to a different zip code.

The Real Cost of “Policy Fiat”

The most dangerous part of this entire ordeal is the erosion of our regulatory safeguards. When the State Corporation Commission (SCC) is stripped of its ability to prioritize the cheapest and most reliable power, the “free market” ceases to exist.

By declaring specific, intermittent energy sources like offshore wind to be “in the public interest” by law, the government has essentially given utility companies a blank check.

They no longer have to compete on price or reliability. They build what the politicians demand, knowing that the cost can be passed through to you, the ratepayer, without any of the usual oversight that would protect a consumer from a bad deal.

A Call for Reality

We are currently facing a massive surge in energy demand driven by the rise of data centers and the electrification of everything from transit to home heating. Now, of all times, is the moment for common-sense energy policies that prioritize the stability and affordability of our grid.

Instead, we are doubling down on a system that acknowledges its own impact by raising prices, then insults our intelligence by pretending those prices are somehow “good” for us. There has been no meaningful benefit for ratepayers in the last decade and a half, and there will be none in the future.

The math is simple, and it is cruel: RGGI is an anchor on the household budget. It is time we stopped subsidizing this experiment and demanded a return to energy policies that put the people of Virginia before the optics of a political agenda.