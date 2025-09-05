The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RJ Melehan's avatar
RJ Melehan
5hEdited

Glass-Steagall Act...

"Congress repealed the Glass-Steagall Act in 1999 through the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. The GLBA eliminated the Act's restrictions on affiliations between commercial and investment banks, ending the separation of these financial activities that had been in place since the Glass-Steagall Act was enacted in 1933"

=================================================

Greed and Glut caused the Great Depression. We learned a expensive lesson which was clarified and memorialized by the passage of the Glass-Steagall Act. Said lesson was intentionally ignored by the Congress during the Clinton Administration.

The Fed guarantees depositors up to a certain amount. Congress turned the banks into hi stakes casinos with the repeal of Glass Steagall, Congress by their reckless disregard for the lessons learned after the great depression, essentially guaranteed the that US economy would fail in 2008 and the hard working, working class would pay the price.

It took only 7-8 years after the repeal of Glass-Steagall for the miscreant's actions in congress to bring down the house of cards all by the Idiots, fools and self serving assholes. Much of it was due to the likes of Barney Frank as head of the House Financial Services Committee and their involvement and responsibility for the subprime mortgage mess.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
6h

Excellent piece! 👍

If they'd only leave the market(s) to do their own thing .... But I don't think they can.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture