The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
11h

Your essay about Greenpeace extremism is important in American history.

A colleague introduced me to Patrick Moore, a co-founder of Greenpeace in 2013. He has followed my websites about energy, the science of climate change, the benefits of all carbon dioxide, and the need for respect for the environment.

John Shanahan's Substack: Energy And The Modern World opened in February 2026. There were three websites before that starting in 2012. Those are all closed. The closures were due to improvements in website technologies and lower costs.

https://johnshanahan.substack.com/

Patrick Moore left Greenpeace because of their man-made global warming alarmism, their focus on wind and solar energy, and their anti-nuclear power politics.

See the CO2 Coalition website for more information:

https://co2coalition.org/?s=patrick+moore

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Dennis Fath's avatar
Dennis Fath
just now

For me the worst thing Greenpeace did was sabotaging their own avowed principles. Some years ago when the damage from wind turbines to the environment was made clear; Greenpeace, in no uncertain terms, said that it's a small price to pay for a future with less CO2 in the atmosphere. They chose "Destroying nature to save nature". This was the final straw that proved Greenpeace had abandoned their principles and the environment. A healthy environment today is a requirement for having a healthy environment in the future.

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