The house of cards, that is "Anthropogenic Global Warming" as the singular factor in modern climatic changes, continues to crumble.

This 2024 publication (https://lnkd.in/g8v2d2Bp) conclusively demonstrated that the rapid rise in the "global average air temperature" was associated with upwards of a 20% reduction in marine stratiform cloud (low cloud cover) formations in the eastern Pacific and Atlantic sub-tropics (aka Nino or Cold Tongue Regions).

This further elevates the hypothesis that views the Global Nino process (aka El Nino Southern Oscillation or ENSO) as being driven by "diabatic heating" of the lower atmosphere and surface by the anomalous absorption of solar radiation.

This concept stands in opposition to the hypothesis that ENSO is simply the redistribution of stored sensible heat within the ocean and does not involve above average absorption of sunshine.

Note that marine stratiform clouds are the most powerful cooling type of clouds known and are associated primarily with deep cold water upwelling + adiabatic compression of downwelling air masses.

I know, unfamiliar words, but those who live along the US or South American west coast, know all too well what I am talking about.

Why the 2023 El Nino event saw such large reductions in marine stratiform cloud coverage in the Nino regions of the sub-tropical oceans is not yet understood or even if this anomaly is due to improvements in surveillance technologies?

What is clear is that changes in atmospheric albedo is increasingly being viewed as an "external forcing" and not a "feedback" to your driving your kids to soccer practice in your SUV.