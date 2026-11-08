The Hydrogen Hype Hits Reality: Press Releases Meet Physics and Balance Sheets

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Contributing Writer for Master Resources, Blogger on Substack (stephenheins@substack.com)

Felicity Bradstock’s November 7 Oilprice piece on America’s stalled hydrogen hubs treats the industry’s slowdown as a political and funding problem. The Biden administration poured up to $7 billion into seven Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs.

Projects like Air Products’ $4.5 billion Louisiana Clean Energy Complex and ExxonMobil’s Baytown facility were pitched as pillars of a green transition. Then funding became uncertain under the next administration, customers stayed scarce, and the big announcements faded.

That framing is incomplete. The article notes weak demand, high production costs, and project cancellations. It does not examine whether hydrogen is scientifically or financially viable as an energy solution in the first place.

The pattern is familiar: ambitious press releases, taxpayer-backed hubs, and “hard-to-abate” rhetoric, followed by the quiet arithmetic of energy content, conversion losses, and capital that does not pencil out without open-ended subsidies.

Air Products canceled the Louisiana project in mid-2026 after the expected returns failed to meet its criteria. It recorded roughly $2.9 billion in pretax charges tied to that exit and related clean-energy efforts. Negotiations with Yara for ammonia and carbon-capture components never resulted in a firm offtake.

Exxon paused Baytown, citing weak customer demand; the company and its partners had already spent hundreds of millions on a facility designed to produce up to a billion cubic feet of blue hydrogen per day.

Two DOE-backed hubs—Mid-Atlantic and Appalachian—have seen development stall while operators await clarity on financing. These are not minor setbacks. They are market signals that the product is expensive to make and move, and rarely cheaper or simpler than the alternatives it is supposed to replace.

Grey hydrogen from natural gas without carbon capture still sits in the $1.50–$2.50 per kilogram range in most analyses. Blue hydrogen (natural gas plus carbon capture) typically lands at $2.00–$3.50/kg. Green hydrogen from electrolysis is commonly $3.50–$6.00/kg or higher in Western markets, and unsubsidized U.S. figures often reach $5–$7/kg. The DOE reference case for electrolysis is roughly 51 kWh per kilogram of hydrogen.

Real plants add balance-of-plant losses, compression, and degradation. Liquefaction alone can consume 30–40 percent of the hydrogen’s energy content. Converting to ammonia for shipping and then converting back further degrades round-trip efficiency. These are not engineering footnotes; they are thermodynamic taxes that do not disappear with policy language.

Blue hydrogen depends on carbon capture rates that are high on paper (often 70–95 percent at the plant) but incomplete in practice, plus residual upstream methane emissions. Capture equipment, compression, transport, and long-term storage add cost and energy use.

Environmental groups correctly note that calling methane-derived hydrogen “low-carbon” while relying on imperfect CCS is marketing, not chemistry. Green hydrogen requires large amounts of dedicated renewable electricity. Because electrolyzers need high utilization to approach competitive costs, intermittent wind and solar force either massive overbuild, storage, or grid power that may not be low-carbon on an hourly basis. In either case, the electricity could often be used more efficiently by electrifying processes directly rather than converting it to hydrogen and back.

The “hard-to-abate” argument—shipping, steel, certain chemicals—does not erase the cost gap. Existing industrial hydrogen demand is largely met by grey production for a reason. New demand for fuel cells, synthetic fuels, or heavy transport has remained limited because the delivered price is higher than that of diesel, natural gas, or direct electrification where it works. European industrial slowdowns and policy uncertainty further reduced offtake.

Companies that announced projects on the strength of anticipated subsidies and mandates discovered that customers will not pay a persistent premium without mandates that themselves face political limits.

The hubs themselves illustrate the gap between announcement and delivery. The Biden-era awards were meant to catalyze private capital, create tens of thousands of jobs, and produce millions of tons of clean hydrogen. In practice, only initial-phase funding has flowed in many cases; permitting and offtake have lagged, and later administrations have reviewed or reduced support.

Some West Coast hubs lost funding; others remain in limbo. This is not primarily a story of sudden hostility to “green” projects. It is a story of projects that could not clear ordinary commercial hurdles once the volume of press releases outran the volume of binding contracts.

Energy sanity starts with abundance, reliability, and cost that do not require permanent public subsidy. Hydrogen has limited niches—certain chemical feedstocks, perhaps some high-temperature industrial processes if costs fall dramatically.

Treating it as a broad energy carrier or storage medium requires ignoring energy losses, the infrastructure that does not yet exist at scale, and the opportunity cost of capital that could go to nuclear, modern-controls natural gas, or direct process improvements.

The article correctly reports cancellations and weak demand. It stops short of asking the prior question: was the product ever competitive on physics and finance, or was the industry built on the assumption that policy would keep rewriting the arithmetic?

The record so far favors the second reading. When Air Products walks away from a multi-billion-dollar complex because returns do not meet its criteria, and when major oil companies pause projects for lack of customers, the market is delivering information that press releases and hub announcements did not.

Better reporting would lead with that information rather than treating viability as settled and politics as the only variable.