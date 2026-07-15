The ICC Makes a Mockery of Justice

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

The International Criminal Court is making a mockery of the whole idea of justice. As F.A. Hayek put it, “The concept of ‘social justice’ has been the Trojan horse through which totalitarianism has entered.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio laid the stakes out plainly in today’s Wall Street Journal. Most Americans still cannot picture U.S. soldiers, Border Patrol agents, or elected leaders yanked before foreign judges from countries most of us could not name on a map. Being forced to even discuss the wrong-headedness of the ICC in public seems just wrong.

Anyway, how can we be tried under rules we never passed, never debated in Congress, and never voted on? Sentenced and locked away far from home. Yet that is exactly the power the ICC now asserts over people who never consented to its authority.

It did not begin this way. The court was sold as a limited tool for the rarest and worst atrocities—cases where no national system could or would act. That pitch worked on enough capitals to get the Rome Statute off the ground at the turn of the century. The United States signed but never ratified. We kept our distance for good reason.

Our Constitution, our military justice system under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, our civilian courts, and our elected oversight already exist to handle wrongdoing and administration of justice by Americans. We do not outsource core questions of guilt or innocence to an unelected body sitting in The Hague.

The mission has crept and has become creepy. What was once described as a narrow backstop now behaves like a standing world tribunal with ambitions to override the courts and constitutions of sovereign states. It reaches non-member nations. It treats the consent of the governed as optional.

Judges drawn from every political tradition imaginable—including those whose home countries routinely ignore basic due process—claim authority to interpret and enforce rules that float above any single nation’s law. That is not justice. That is the slow, ugly construction of unaccountable power.

Hayek saw this pattern decades ago. Vague appeals to higher moral orders—social justice, global accountability, international equity—sound noble in conference halls. In practice, they become tools for coercion. They let ideologues, miscreants and bureaucrats bypass the messy, accountable work of self-government on the gigantic scale of over 8 billion constituents.

Once the standard shifts from “did this person break a law passed by representatives of the people?” to “does this action offend some evolving global consensus?”, the door opens for the pain of selective enforcement. The powerful who play the game well, and often well-financed, escape scrutiny. Those who defend their own borders or support allies in hard-fought battles become political targets.

Consider what this means on the ground. A young Marine or soldier makes a split-second call in the fog of combat or in a gray-zone operation. Back home, military lawyers, commanders, and eventually civilian courts or Congress review those actions under American standards. Add a second layer—an international prosecutor and judges who answer to no American voter—and hesitation enters the equation. Hesitation inevitably costs lives and unsettle countries.

The same logic applies at the border. Enforcing immigration statutes passed by our elected representatives is not a crime against humanity. It is the ordinary work of preserving a sovereign nation. Yet the ICC and its network of advocates have already floated the idea that vigorous enforcement could draw scrutiny.

Elected leaders of all countries face the same exposure. Decisions about national security, responses to threats from Iran and its proxies, or support for allies under fire now carry an extra risk: not just domestic political backlash, but the possibility that foreign lawyers will later label the choice a prosecutable offense. Rubio is correct that this amounts to sovereignty theft.

America never joined this court. We never agreed to let its statutes supplant our Constitution. The claim that it can still reach our people anyway is an assertion of power without a legitimate foundation.

The timing sharpens the global danger. In the current Middle East conflicts, activists and organizations have openly called for the ICC to examine U.S. actions—deportations, strikes on vessels tied to narcotics or threats, support for partners defending themselves.

The ICC court has shown it is willing to entertain such requests even when the United States is not a party and has no obligation to cooperate. That pattern of selective focus, while other regimes with far bloodier records operate with relative impunity, reveals the institution’s political character more than any legal one.

Real justice requires roots. It needs known rules, independent judges sworn to a specific constitution, procedures that give the accused a fighting chance, and—most important—ultimate accountability to the people whose lives and liberty are at stake. The American system is imperfect, as every human institution is. A fact embarrassingly obvious.

But it is our system. We can amend it, elect new leaders to change its direction, or remove officials who abuse it. None of those levers exists at the ICC. Its prosecutor enjoys wide discretion. Its judges serve fixed terms but operate without the daily discipline of democratic consent. Enforcement remains far too patchy and political. This is shoddy theater dressed as law.

Rubio has begun the necessary response: a deliberate campaign to dismantle the overreach brick by brick. Diplomacy that reminds allies that real security comes from strong sovereign partners, not supranational courts. Sanctions and visa measures are aimed at those who abuse the process.

Clear white lines that American citizens—especially those wearing the uniform or carrying out border and law-enforcement duties—will not be subject to foreign trials for executing American policy. These steps are not isolationism. They are the defense of the self-government that makes meaningful alliances possible in the first place.

From Sheboygan, the lesson is straightforward. We do not hand our sons and daughters, our law officers, or our elected representatives to distant tribunals that answer to no one we can vote out. We do not trade the hard-won protections of the Constitution for the promise of global fairness that always seems to bind some nations more tightly than others. Hayek was right about the Trojan horse.

Once the language of higher justice is used to justify bypassing the sanity of consent and constitutional limits, the erosion of real liberty follows. The ICC has traveled that road far enough. It is time to put the ICC back in its small judicial closet.