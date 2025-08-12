The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Michael A. Lewis
11h

You've hit the solar panel conundrum on the nail! Solar panel installations are in no way "sustainable," as they gobble up natural habitat, and spit out solar panels that must be replaced every 20 years or so. More mining, more transportation, more recycling and more materials into land fills.

The answer is less, not more.

Robert Bryce
8hEdited

Dang me. That's a very kind review/write up. I'm doing my best.

Thanks, Mr. Heins. Oh, and here's a link to the documentary:

https://robertbryce.substack.com/p/sunblock-the-global-fight-to-save

