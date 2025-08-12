The Industrialization of Our Landscapes: Unveiling Solar’s Dirty Land Use Secret

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Robert Bryce’s recent documentary, SUNBLOCK, shines a much-needed light on the human side of the renewable energy boom. As Bryce eloquently puts it, farmers and ranchers are “the world’s most miserable optimists,” forever hoping for better yields next year. Yet, in the rush to blanket rural America and beyond with vast solar arrays, we’re risking the land that sustains them.

This isn’t just about aesthetics or nostalgia—it’s about the industrialization of pristine landscapes, where fertile fields are transformed into sprawling glass and metal industrial zones. And lurking beneath the green veneer is solar’s dirty secret: its voracious appetite for land, far outstripping other energy sources and sparking a global backlash.

The allure of solar is undeniable—clean, abundant energy from the sun. But the reality on the ground tells a different story. Utility-scale solar farms don’t just “collect” sunlight; they dominate vast tracts of land, often prime agricultural soil that’s irreplaceable for food production. According to a conservative estimate, producing one megawatt (MW) of solar electricity requires about 10 acres of land.

To put that in perspective, powering the entire U.S. with utility-scale solar would demand around 11 million acres—roughly 0.6% of the nation’s land mass, an area larger than the state of Maryland. Compare this to other energy sources: nuclear power, for instance, has a land footprint of about 0.3 square meters per megawatt-hour (m²/MWh), while coal sits at 1-2 m²/MWh.

Solar? It clocks in at 10-50 m²/MWh, making it one of the most land-intensive options available. Wind and solar together require at least 10 times more land per power unit than coal- or natural-gas-fired plants. This isn’t efficiency; it’s sprawl on steroids.

This land-hungry expansion is turning rural idylls into what critics call “energy factories.” In the U.S., forests and farmlands are being cleared alarmingly. A February 2025 report assessed the potential conversion of forestland to solar facilities, highlighting how these projects fragment habitats, degrade soil, and disrupt ecosystems. Beyond the U.S., the story repeats: new research from the Countryside Preservation and Rural England (CPRE) in the UK warns that mega solar farms are devouring productive farmland, threatening food security.

For example, one proposed solar farm in Wiltshire faces massive local opposition for endangering beautiful agricultural landscapes. These aren’t isolated incidents; they’re symptoms of a broader industrialization where solar panels—often imported from China—pave over the natural world, wrapped in the irony of “green” progress.

Bryce’s Renewable Rejection Database underscores the growing resistance. Since 2015, it has documented over 764 rejections or restrictions of wind and solar projects in the U.S. alone. By May 2025, the global tally surpassed 1,000, with the pace accelerating: 43 new entries in the first five months of the year. In the U.S., 2025 has seen at least 58 solar-specific rejections or restrictions.

Notable cases include Wagoner County, Oklahoma, where commissioners voted 2-1 against NextEra Energy’s solar farm amid public outcry over farmland loss. In Illinois, Will County rejected two solar facilities near New Lenox and Wilmington, citing community concerns. Virginia highlights a double standard: while data centers get approved, solar farms are routinely denied, prompting legislative debates about overriding local vetoes. Even in Morris Township, Pennsylvania, a rejected solar array has escalated to a legal battle over restrictive ordinances.

The backlash is even fiercer across the Atlantic. Bryce noted over two dozen solar rejections in the British Isles since January 1, 2025. Examples abound: The Forest of Dean District Council in England turned down a 162-acre solar proposal at Moat Farm to prevent the county from becoming “Solarshire.” In Scotland, England, and Wales, 23 solar farms were refused planning permission in a recent 18-month, the highest rate in five years.

A May 2025 parliamentary debate questioned the wisdom of siting large-scale solar on prime agricultural land, arguing it fails to advance energy security or environmental goals. In Ireland and Scotland, similar sentiments echo, with appeals like the one for a solar farm near Haddon launched after council delays.

On social media, the frustration is palpable. Farmers like those represented by the Maryland Farm Bureau are petitioning against projects that pressure prime farmland, emphasizing the need to protect it from solar sprawl. Conservatives voice concerns over subsidies propping up these land-intensive ventures, arguing that without taxpayer dollars, the economics crumble. In the UK, locals decry “eco-vandalism,” where imported panels destroy livelihoods for minimal long-term gain.

Solar’s dirty land use secret isn’t just about acreage—it’s about opportunity costs. Every field covered in panels is one less for crops, wildlife, or community heritage. Environmental impacts compound the issue: soil compaction, biodiversity loss, and even microplastic pollution from degrading panels. As Bryce points out, this narrative is suppressed by climate activists and media giants, who tout solar as a panacea while ignoring the rural revolt.

To move forward, we need a balanced approach: prioritize rooftop solar (with near-zero added footprint), and invest in denser energy sources like nuclear. Farmers aren’t anti-progress; they’re pro-sanity. As Bryce’s SUNBLOCK reminds us, the true optimists are those fighting to preserve our landscapes for generations to come. Let’s heed their call before more land is lost to the solar industrial complex.

After all, “there are many ways to produce electricity, but only one way to produce food.”

Robert Bryce is an important energy humanist: American author, journalist, film producer, and public speaker based in Austin, Texas. Born in 1960, he has written about energy, power, politics, and innovation for over three decades. His articles have appeared in major publications like The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and National Review. Bryce is the author of six books, including A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations (2020), which explores the critical role of electricity in modern society. He has produced documentaries, such as Juice: How Electricity Explains the World (2019), and hosts the Power Hungry Podcast. A former senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute (2010–2019), he has given over 500 keynote lectures and appeared on outlets like NPR, Fox News, and Al Jazeera. Bryce holds a B.F.A. from the University of Texas at Austin and lives with his wife, Lorin, an art teacher and potter.