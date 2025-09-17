The Jones Act: A Century-Old Anchor Dragging Down America’s Energy Sector

BY Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

The United States, with its vast energy resources, should be a global leader in efficient production and distribution. Yet, a 1920 law—the Jones Act—continues to throttle the nation’s energy potential. Officially, Section 27 of the Merchant Marine Act mandates that all goods transported by water between U.S. ports must use vessels built, owned, flagged, and predominantly crewed by Americans.

While sold as a national security measure, the Jones Act now acts as a protectionist barrier, inflating costs, distorting markets, and undermining energy independence. Its ongoing effects are a quiet but devastating blow to American consumers, businesses, and energy security.

Skyrocketing Shipping Costs and Limited Vessel Supply

The Jones Act’s most immediate impact is its drastic inflation of domestic maritime transport costs. U.S.-built ships, burdened by high labor, material, and regulatory expenses, cost up to four times more than foreign-built vessels. This drives freight rates for energy products like crude oil and refined petroleum. Shipping oil from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast, for example, costs $5–$6 per barrel under Jones Act rules, compared to just $2 per barrel for similar international routes using foreign vessels. With fewer than 100 Jones Act-compliant tankers, the resulting vessel shortage creates bottlenecks that disrupt energy supply chains.

These constraints have real-world consequences. During disruptions like Gulf Coast hurricanes, coastal states struggle to reroute fuel supplies domestically, leading to shortages and price spikes. A recent study estimates that repealing the Act could increase U.S. consumers’ surplus by $769 million annually while reducing producers’ gains by $367 million, showing how the law prioritizes a small industry segment over broader economic benefits.

Distorted Energy Distribution

The Jones Act warps energy flow across the U.S., creating inefficiencies that favor imports over domestic resources. Abundant shale oil from Texas and the Permian Basin should easily supply the Northeast, but high shipping costs make importing crude from Canada or Nigeria cheaper.

This perverse incentive undermines energy independence, a point echoed in ongoing policy debates. In New England, where pipeline infrastructure is limited, states like Massachusetts import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Trinidad or Norway rather than U.S. Gulf terminals—despite America’s status as the world’s top LNG exporter.

The complete absence of Jones Act-compliant LNG tankers forces this reliance on foreign suppliers, inflating heating costs and exposing the region to global market volatility.

Noncontiguous U.S. regions like Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and Alaska face even harsher consequences. Puerto Rico imports LNG from Spain or Nigeria at higher costs than potential U.S. supplies, contributing to unreliable power grids and electricity rates sometimes double those on the mainland.

Recent legislative proposals to exempt energy shipments to these areas highlight the Act’s role in perpetuating energy poverty. In Alaska, isolated communities rely on costly air or road transport for fuel due to restrictions on intra-state maritime shipments, further driving up expenses.

These distortions create a ripple effect: Gulf producers hoard or export supplies, while energy-deficient regions pay import premiums. The Act is estimated to add billions in annual energy costs, functioning as a hidden tax on American households and businesses.

Eroding Economic and Security Interests

Far from bolstering national security, the Jones Act weakens it. The U.S. merchant fleet has dwindled, and domestic shipbuilding has stagnated under the Act’s protectionist umbrella, leaving America with fewer vessels to mobilize during crises like fuel shortages or conflicts. The law’s high costs discourage infrastructure investments, forcing reliance on less secure foreign supply chains. Calls for repeal or reform are growing, with think tanks like Cato and lawmakers advocating exemptions to unleash domestic energy markets.

In 2025, with energy prices volatile amid global shifts, the Jones Act remains a self-inflicted obstacle. Repealing or reforming it could lower costs, streamline distribution, and strengthen energy security, proving that the most significant barriers to America’s energy potential often lie within its policies.