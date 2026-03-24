The Jones Act Effects Will Be On Full Display: The 60-day Waiver Providing the Evidence

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

As President Donald Trump issued a 60-day waiver of the Jones Act on March 18, 2026, amid spiking oil prices fueled by the Iran conflict, a fleeting window opened for foreign-flagged vessels to carry crude, refined products, natural gas, fertilizer, and coal freely between U.S. ports. For the first time in years, the archaic restrictions that have long strangled domestic maritime trade were set aside, offering a glimpse of what unhindered energy flows might achieve.

Yet this reprieve only throws into sharper relief the quiet damage the Jones Act has inflicted on the American economy since the shale oil revolution transformed the nation’s energy fortunes more than a decade and a half ago.

The story begins in the dusty fields of West Texas and North Dakota around 2008–2010. Hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling cracked open vast shale formations—the Permian, Bakken, Eagle Ford—unleashing a torrent of cheap domestic crude and natural gas liquids. U.S. oil production exploded from roughly 5 million barrels per day to more than 13 million, catapulting America from net importer to the world’s top producer.

Refineries along the Gulf Coast hummed with surplus light sweet crude. The promise was intoxicating: lower energy prices nationwide, true energy independence, and a competitive edge for industries from trucking to manufacturing. Families would pay less at the pump; manufacturers would thrive; and the Northeast and West Coast could tap into continental abundance rather than distant foreign suppliers.

But standing in the way was the Jones Act, the 1920 law mandating that any cargo moving between U.S. ports travel exclusively on vessels that are American-built, American-owned, American-crewed, and American-flagged. In practice, this turned domestic coastal shipping into one of the world’s most expensive propositions. Jones Act-compliant tankers cost roughly two to three times more to operate than foreign counterparts, and the compliant fleet remained minuscule—fewer than 100 oceangoing ships in total, with only about 54 dedicated oil tankers out of roughly 7,500 operating worldwide.

As shale output surged, the law created an internal trade barrier more formidable than any tariff. Gulf Coast surpluses that could have been shipped affordably up the Atlantic seaboard or to Hawaii and Puerto Rico instead sat bottlenecked or were exported overseas on cheap foreign vessels. Meanwhile, East Coast refineries continued importing crude from Nigeria, Venezuela, or the Middle East because it was often cheaper than paying Jones Act rates to bring domestic barrels from Texas.

The human and economic toll has mounted steadily. In the Northeast and Southeast, where pipelines are limited and winter heating demands peak, families and businesses paid and still pay a hidden premium. A rigorous 2018–2019 analysis by economists Ryan Kellogg and Richard Sweeney modeled what would have happened without the Jones Act: East Coast gasoline prices would have likely fallen by an average of 63 cents per barrel, jet fuel by 80 cents, and ultra-low-sulfur diesel by 82 cents.

Domestic shipments of petroleum products from the Gulf to the East Coast would have jumped from 253 million to as many as 371 million barrels per year. The net result for American consumers? There would have been billions of additional annual economic welfare over the years—cash flow that never materialized because the law forced reliance on costlier imports and constrained supply.

Gulf Coast gasoline prices, by contrast, would have edged slightly higher as more product stayed home, but the staggering overall national gain of billions and billions of dollars for suppliers and consumers far outweighed the small producer losses. Over the full shale era, these distortions compounded into tens of billions of dollars in foregone efficiency.

The absurdities keep multiplying. With virtually no Jones Act-compliant LNG carriers in existence, the shale gas glut in the Gulf hasn’t been able reach New England markets by sea and then there is the chronic pipeline constraints there. Instead, the Northeast imported LNG from Trinidad and Tobago or even farther afield, paying premium prices. At the same time, the United States is exporting record volumes of the same molecule to Europe and Asia.

In Hawaii and Puerto Rico—places wholly dependent on ocean shipping—the law amplified cost-of-living expenses; residents have paid hundreds of extra dollars per year for energy that could have come from continental shale fields at far lower rates. Even on the mainland, disruptions like the 2016 Colonial Pipeline outage exposed the fragility: Jones Act tanker rates spiked, shortages worsened, and prices jumped because the compliant fleet was too small and inflexible to respond.

Beyond dollars and cents, the Jones Act has undermined the very goals its supporters claimed to champion. Intended to bolster national security through a robust merchant marine, it instead presided over a shrinking fleet and higher costs that has profoundly discouraged any new capital investments.

U.S. shipyards built vessels at four to five times international rates, deterring orders even as shale demand soared. Rail and truck transport have sometimes filled the gaps—although, at a less efficient, more carbon-intensive, and occasionally riskier, as seen in the Bakken oil-train accidents of the mid-2010s. The shale boom delivered abundance at the wellhead, yet the Jones Act ensured that abundance never reached American consumers, refineries, or factories at the lowest cost.

For fifteen years, the law quietly siphoned away the full promise of America’s energy renaissance. It kept pump prices artificially elevated for tens of millions, inflated costs for everything from airline tickets to grocery deliveries, and perpetuated a bizarre patchwork where the world’s greatest energy producer still imported fuel into its own backyard. The current 60-day suspension—born of wartime necessity—has likely begun redirecting tankers and easing some bottlenecks.

As Americans watch fuel costs respond, even modestly, the episode serves as a stark reminder. Since the shale fields first gushed forth their bounty, the Jones Act has not protected American industry so much as it has penalized American consumers and producers, one restricted voyage at a time.

Whether this brief opening leads to lasting reform remains to be seen, but the record of lost opportunity since the commercialization of shale is written plainly in higher prices and unfulfilled potential will be there to see and measure.