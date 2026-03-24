The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Mike Mellor's avatar
Mike Mellor
14h

To get the electoral support of the longshormen's union, Trump pledged to keep his hands off the Jones Act, which for nearly a century has proved that America's lawmakers are cowards.

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
13h

Thanks for the explanation. The Jones Act seems to have always been a thorn for as long as I remember but now I finally understand it a little better.

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