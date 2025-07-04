The Word Merchant

Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
2h

Thank you for your summary Stephen of this first tragic chapter regarding U.S. nuclear power.

I request the following section will reference the political corruption of Andrew Cuomo's right-hand man Joseph Percoco, who received more than $300,000 in bribes from Competitive Power Ventures (CPV,) a firm that has gained commercially from the unnecessary closure of Indian Point. CPV operates natural-gas-fired power plants in and around New York City.. https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=47776#:~:text=Three%20natural%20gas%2Dfired%20power,Energy%20Center%20(1%2C020%20MW).

See this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 news release from the Southern District of New York U.S. Department of Justice:

https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/joseph-percoco-former-executive-aide-and-campaign-manager-ny-governor-convicted

Joseph Percoco, Former Executive Aide And Campaign Manager To N.Y. Governor, Convicted Of Accepting More Than $300,000 In Bribes

