The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Mike Mellor's avatar
Mike Mellor
16h

And yet the climate data show no trend in severe weather events. The only people who should be worried are in insurance, as the amount of stuff in the way of an event continues to rise in value. Ten years ago there weren't even any houses in Place X. Last week's hurricane destroyed a billion dollars in housing there, ergo the hurricane was a billion times worse. Fnnff.

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