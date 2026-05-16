The Many Flaws of Attribution: Imprecise, Unscientific, and Certainly Biased

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

First, I’ve been following this whole climate debate for 25 years now, and one thing that really bugs me is this push to blame every bad storm, heat wave, or flood straight on “climate change” using what’s called extreme event attribution science. Don’t get me wrong—I’m all for solid science and figuring out what’s really going on with the weather. But the way they’re trying to use this stuff to hand out “loss and damage” money in international talks: even worse, the Major Media is using it unrepentantly. It’s got enormous problems baked right into it. Let me walk you through why this science, as it’s practiced today, isn’t up to the job of pinning precise blame or doling out cash for every extreme weather hit.

First off, what am I even talking about here? Attribution science tries to answer that question. Did human-caused warming make this specific event—like last year’s big flood or that record heat dome—more likely or more intense? They run climate models comparing a “world with extra greenhouse gases” to a hypothetical “pre-industrial world” and spit out probabilities. Groups like World Weather Attribution crank these out fast after big disasters. Sounds precise on paper, right? But dig in, and the cracks show up everywhere.

The biggest issue is uncertainty—and it’s very large. Observational records are often too short or spotty to nail down natural variability. Weather data collection methods have changed over time, stations are unevenly spread (especially lousy in the tropics and developing world), and extreme events are, by definition, rare. So you’re trying to detect a faint human signal in a sea of noise. Climate models? They struggle with regional and local scales. Coarse grids can’t capture the fine details of a thunderstorm, a hurricane’s inner core, or exactly why a drought lingers.

For heat waves, the science is strongest—warming clearly makes them hotter and more frequent. But for heavy rain, floods, droughts, or tropical cyclones? Confidence drops fast. IPCC’s own AR6 report admits high confidence only for some thermodynamic stuff, like hotter extremes or heavier downpours in general; for dynamics like storm tracks or convective storms, it’s only low confidence or not robust at all in many places.

Even the folks doing the studies admit it. World Weather Attribution has a whole paper on “pathways and pitfalls”—they’ve had to walk away from attribution statements plenty of times because the data or models just weren’t good enough. Rapid attributions right after an event? Even riskier, since you don’t have time for deep validation. And natural variability—things like El Niño or multi-decade ocean cycles—can dominate for years or decades.

Models have biases, and different ones can give conflicting answers. It’s probabilistic at best: “This event was X times more likely because of warming.” Not “climate change caused it.” That distinction gets lost fast when headlines scream otherwise.

Now layer on the data-injustice part, especially in loss-and-damage talks. Poorer countries in Africa, South America, or the tropics often have the weakest weather records—sparse gauges, short time series, big gaps in satellite coverage for heavy convective rain. One review called it “scientific injustice” because you literally can’t do solid attribution there without better monitoring.

Yet those are exactly the places pushing hardest for rich countries to pay up under the UN’s Loss and Damage Fund. How do you fairly attribute damages when half the data is missing or unreliable? It creates a built-in bias toward events in well-monitored rich regions or toward heat events that models handle better.

Here’s where it gets really problematic for policy: using this to assess “loss and damage” from climate impacts. Proponents say attribution proves the link, so emitters (or developed nations) should compensate vulnerable countries for floods that wiped out farms or heat that killed crops. It’s already showing up in lawsuits and negotiations—trying to quantify “how much extra damage was from our CO2.”

But the science can’t deliver any of that precision. It ignores non-climate factors that often drive the real costs: poor building codes, deforestation, bad governance, poverty, or people moving into risky areas. A probabilistic fraction of “increased likelihood” doesn’t translate cleanly into dollars for a specific storm’s insured losses or uninsured human suffering.

Ethically, it can understate or overstate depending on the framing, and it risks misguided policies if we treat it as courtroom-level proof. Even IPCC and others note that full impact attribution (from weather to real-world harm) is even harder and rarely done.

Don’t get me wrong—attribution has value. It helps us understand trends: yeah, warming is shifting the odds on some extremes, and that informs better adaptation, like stronger infrastructure or early warnings. It can highlight where models need improvement. But pretending it’s ready to divvy up trillions in “climate reparations” or settle lawsuits?

That’s stretching it way beyond what the evidence supports. The enormous problems—uncertainties, data gaps, event-type limits, and the gap between weather physics and actual societal damage—mean it’s much more likely to fuel Major Media and Environmental NGOs headlines rather than deliver fair, science-based assessments.

At the end of the day, whether you’re in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, dealing with a brutal winter, or in the Midwest facing a flood, the smart play is resilience for whatever weather comes—natural or nudged by humans.

Fix the science first: more data stations globally, better models, transparent uncertainty reporting. Until then, let’s not let attribution become the new “settled science” hammer for policy. The American people deserve better than that. What do you think—am I missing something here?