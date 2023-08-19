The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Karen Lynch's avatar
Karen Lynch
Aug 20, 2023

Even in Montana. But this will continue to happen as long as law schools teach left wing ideology and produce activists rather than thoughtful legal minds.

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