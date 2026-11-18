The Moral Cost of Net Zero: When Climate Obsession Endangers the Poorest Children

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Contributing Writer for Master Resource, Blogger on Substack (stephenheins@substack.com)

It is easy to see why the Lancet Countdown report team highlights vector-borne tropical diseases. Mosquitoes that carry them elicit disgust, and the idea of diseases that afflict the most poverty-stricken regions escaping their putative ecological niche, enabled by our own carbon profligacy, to exact Gaia’s revenge on us, is a tale of our age and the stuff of B-movie plots.

But the numbers cannot support it. Institutional prestige loaned to the global climate agenda has caused the standards of science and medicine to slip, slide, and crash. If this report, along with countless similar ones, is allowed to influence policy further—putting energy and wealth even further out of reach for billions—then environmentalism itself will need to be listed as a cause of mortality.

The World Health Organization’s World Malaria Report 2025 recorded an estimated 282 million cases and 610,000 deaths in 2024. Ninety-five percent of those deaths occurred in the WHO African Region, and about three-quarters of them were among children under five.

These are grim figures. They are also a fraction of what they would have been without deliberate human effort. Since 2000, interventions have averted an estimated 2.3 billion cases and 14 million deaths. In 2024 alone, wider use of dual-ingredient insecticide-treated nets, vaccines, and other tools prevented roughly 170 million cases and one million deaths.

Vector control has been the single largest driver. Analyses of African data show insecticide-treated nets and indoor residual spraying prevented more than a billion cases and millions of deaths over the past quarter-century.

Progress stalled after 2015 for complex reasons—resistance, funding plateaus, conflict, logistics, and weak health systems—not because mosquitoes suddenly expanded their range in response to a warming trend. Incidence rose modestly in recent years; mortality remains far above the Global Technical Strategy targets. The dominant constraints are poverty, housing quality, access to diagnostics and treatment, and the capacity to deliver known tools.

Lancet Countdown indicators track climate “suitability” for malaria transmission, noting increases in highland areas. Actual age-standardized death rates have declined substantially across sub-Saharan Africa even as these modeled suitability metrics rose.

A recent Nature analysis of childhood malaria in Africa found that anthropogenic climate change produced a small net increase in prevalence over the past century—on the order of one excess case per thousand children continent-wide—while development, nets, and control programs produced far larger reductions. Historical declines in malaria prevalence and the contraction of its geographic range tracked economic growth, drainage, better housing, and medicine far more closely than temperature.

Household air pollution from solid fuels tells a clearer, larger story about childhood mortality. WHO estimates put the annual toll from household air pollution near 3.2 million deaths, including more than 237,000 children under five.

Nearly half of all deaths from lower respiratory infection among children under five in affected regions are linked to inhaling smoke from open fires and inefficient stoves burning wood, dung, charcoal, or crop waste. Exposure almost doubles the risk of childhood pneumonia. These deaths are concentrated where people lack electricity or clean cooking fuels—the same places where malaria still kills. Women and girls bear the heaviest daily burden of fuel collection and indoor smoke exposure.

Reliable electricity does more than eliminate smoke. It powers clinics so they can keep lights on after dark, refrigerate vaccines and medicines, run diagnostic equipment, and maintain cold chains. It supports better housing that screens out mosquitoes. It raises incomes, allowing families to buy nets, seek treatment, and improve nutrition.

Energy poverty keeps all of those barriers in place. Policies that raise energy costs or reduce energy reliability to meet net-zero timelines make those barriers higher, not lower.

The moral problem is straightforward. Speculative projections of climate-driven increases in vector-borne disease are used to justify restrictions on energy production and use. Those restrictions slow economic development in the places where children still die from malaria, pneumonia, diarrhea, and malnutrition at high rates.

Development and wealth have historically been the strongest forces reducing the burden of these diseases. Models that ignore income, urbanization, housing, and health-system capacity systematically overstate future climate-driven risk. When prestige institutions treat “suitability” maps as policy-relevant while downplaying the orders-of-magnitude larger effects of interventions and growth, the result is not neutral science. It is a narrative that favors one set of policy preferences.

Africa accounts for the overwhelming majority of malaria deaths. A fact that should invite revisiting the importance of DDT’s and a concomitant medical review of its human effects.

The same continent has hundreds of millions of people without reliable electricity. Treating African populations as passive victims of wealthy-country emissions while constraining the energy that would let them build clinics, factories, and screened homes is not solidarity.

It is a form of anti-humanism that keeps real, measured mortality in place in the name of modeled future risks. The same pattern appears in childhood respiratory disease from solid-fuel cooking. Transitioning households to cleaner fuels or electricity delivers immediate, large reductions in child deaths.

Delaying that transition because the electricity must come from intermittent sources or because fossil fuels must be phased out on an aggressive schedule trades certain deaths for uncertain climate benefits.

None of this denies that climate conditions affect mosquito and parasite biology. Extreme weather can disrupt control programs and create temporary breeding sites. Those effects are real and should be managed with resilient health systems and continued use of proven tools. They do not justify subordinating energy abundance and economic development to net-zero targets.

The countries that eliminated malaria did so with wealth, infrastructure, and medicine, not by cooling the planet. Countries that still bear heavy burdens will follow the same path if energy and capital are available.

The least reported cost of net-zero policy is the health and medical burden imposed on people with low incomes when energy becomes scarcer or more expensive. Malaria and childhood pneumonia are not abstract future threats. They are current, counted deaths.

Reports that emphasize mosquito range expansion while remaining quiet about the millions of child deaths from household smoke and the role of energy access in preventing them fail the most basic test of moral accounting. If those reports, often influenced by environmentalism, continue to shape policy that keeps energy out of reach, the institutions promoting them will have earned a place on the list of causes of mortality.

Energy humanism starts with the facts on the ground: the children who die this year from diseases that cheap, reliable energy and basic infrastructure already know how to prevent.

Energy abundance is the practical and moral path to fewer of those deaths. Obsession with net zero and extreme environmentalism, detached from measured health outcomes, is not.