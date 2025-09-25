The Nostalgic Flicker: Mann, McKibben, and the Twilight of Climate Alarmism

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Ah, the ghosts of climate crusades past are stirring again—Michael Mann and Bill McKibben, those twin pillars of the Green Industrial Complex, suddenly back in the spotlight like faded rock stars dusting off their leather jackets for one last arena tour. It’s September 2025, and here they are: Mann firing off X salvos against “science deniers” in the wake of Trump’s UN broadside calling climate change a “con job,” while McKibben’s hawking his new tome Here Comes the Sun with a splashy “Sun Day” extravaganza in New York, preaching solar salvation to topple Big Oil. Feels like 2010 all over again.

The hockey-stick graphs, the divestment rallies, the breathless warnings of tipping points just around the bend. But let’s call it what it is: not a resurgence, but a nostalgic epilogue to the Post-Climate Crisis era. And from my perch in energy humanism, it’s a poignant reminder that we’ve outgrown this script—time to pivot from fear-fueled fundraisers to the hard work of delivering abundant, reliable power to every corner of the globe.

Don’t get me wrong; I respect the hustle. Mann, the Penn prof who’s spent decades defending his iconic temperature curve from every skeptic with a blog, is out there quoting Aaron Rupar clips of Nancy Mace yapping about Tylenol and autism, hashtagging #ScienceUnderSiege like it’s his personal battle cry. His latest book drop—a co-authored jeremiad on how Big Oil and Big Denial are besieging truth-tellers—lands just as Trump turns the UN General Assembly into a fossil-fuel pep rally, mocking renewables as a “green scam”.

At the same time, leaders from island nations nod grimly from the cheap seats. It’s vintage Mann: the beleaguered scientist, sword in hand, slaying dragons of doubt. And McKibben? The granddaddy of 350.org is in full bard mode, touring from Seattle to Houston with tales of solar’s “sudden spike” in power, organizing balcony-panel parties in Utah and shade-structure symposia at Pioneer Works.

His Substack glows with rhetorical sunbeams: “The warmth of the sun was a joy for most of human history, but thanks to human foolishness, this source of life has become the curse of our age.” Cue the applause from the choir—it’s The End of Nature redux, 35 years on, now with more panels and fewer polar bears.

But here’s the rub, in true energy humanist fashion: this isn’t revival; it’s rearview-mirror gazing. The “Climate Crisis”—that perpetual emergency that’s justified trillions in subsidies, lawfare against pipelines, and a moral panic that starved developing nations of the very infrastructure they need to climb out of poverty—is fading into yesterday’s headline.

We’re entering the Post-Climate Crisis phase, where the hysteria has peaked, the models have bent under real-world data (remember those 2010 ice-free Arctic predictions?), and the world is quietly shifting gears. Global energy demand is exploding—data centers, EVs, AI, nuclear power plants, you name it—and guess what? Coal’s still king in Asia, gas is bridging the gap in Europe, and even the U.S. is rediscovering nuclear’s quiet reliability after years of green-tape strangulation. Trump’s UN rant? Crude, sure, but it lands because it echoes the growing fatigue with apocalyptic sermons that deliver blackouts instead of baseload.

Nostalgia’s the killer here. Mann and McKibben embody it—their visibility spikes not from fresh breakthroughs, but from reflexively swatting at the Trump piñata, a ritual as comforting as a vinyl LP scratch. McKibben’s “Sun Day” feels like a block party for the ‘90s eco-dreamers: solar’s cheap now (hallelujah!), but he’s still framing it as a David-vs.-Goliath upset against hydrocarbons, ignoring how those “evil” fossils have lifted billions from darkness.

Remember his divestment crusades? They scorched endowments and stranded assets, but did squat for the 759 million souls still off-grid in 2025, per the latest IEA stats. And, then there are the 2 billion women who wring the scars of some form of energy poverty.

And Mann? His siege mentality—valid in the Fox News era—now reads like a Cold War holdover, prosecuting “deniers” while the real fight is adapting to variability with resilient grids, not virtue-signaling graphs. Let’s not the unpaid legal fines and debts.

From my five principles of energy sanity, this nostalgic loop is anti-humane to its core. We need abundant energy—terawatts, not tweets—to end the scourge of energy poverty that’s dooming kids in sub-Saharan Africa to kerosene lamps and lung-scarring cookstoves. Reliability means dispatchable sources that don’t flicker out when the sun dips or wind whispers, not intermittent intermittents propped by eternal subsidies (tell me again how solar’s “toppling” Big Oil when it needed $7B in IRA cash to compete?).

Adequate infrastructure demands pipelines and plants, not protests that jack up costs for the working stiff. Economic development thrives on affordable power fueling factories, AC and fridges, not elite guilt trips that export emissions to coal-hungry China. And capital formation? Profits and smart debt built the grid we have—let’s not torch it for feel-good fantasies that leave us nostalgia-tripping over what might have been.

So, what’s the play in this post-crisis twilight? Tune out the echoes, folks. Mann and McKibben’s comeback is a swan song for the alarmist age—a fond farewell to the days when “crisis” was currency. Let’s honor their misguided grit by building on it: champion renewables once they’re unsubsidized profit machines, yes, but pair them with gas, nuclear, hydro and coal for the full-spectrum sanity that powers progress.

End energy poverty not with marches, but megawatts. The sun’s shining, Bill—now let’s harness it without the sob story. The future’s too bright for looking back.