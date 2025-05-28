🔊 “The notion that you could in 25 years transform a $115 trillion world economy was overconfident.”

In a wide-ranging conversation at the Energy Future Forum 2025, Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global, joined by NCEA Advisor, Scott W. Tinker, PhD, dismantle the myth of a one-size-fits-all energy policy and spotlight the real forces shaping the global landscape.

▪️ “What we called a linear energy transition… just doesn’t reflect reality.”

▪️ Global South leaders push back: “We’re not going to be dictated to by the North.”

▪️ Germany’s new energy priority: “Reliability and affordability.”

▪️ “Oil and gas are going to be in the mix for a long time.”

▪️“The world’s dependence on hydrocarbons went down by less than half of 1%” (2022–2023)

RealClearEnergy

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

