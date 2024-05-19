Everything Voluntary Jack commented on your post Eco-Imperialism Green Power, Black Death Paul Driessen.

Pleased you posted this, Stephen, thanks. I read this and the author's work in general, many years ago and use it and many more like it to I have a huge literature on the positive effects of DDT and why and how it was banned from Africa resulting in billions of injuries and deaths due to its ban. Start here with this almost—tragically—unknown documentary 3 BILLION AND COUNTING by Dr. D. Rutledge Taylor 3 Billion & Counting (Official Trailer HD)

Dr. Rutledge and Debbie Gibson stop by The Morning Jolt With Larry Flick 2010

3 Billion & Counting—their Website

http://www.3billionandcounting.com

3 Billion & Counting—entire 1:42:36 documentary downloadable freehttps://www.bitchute.com/video/RcFUWOjYmNJf/ ---- In supporting 34 Kenyans and 14 Nigerians to remain alive over the past horrible, for them, four years, I sometimes quote Paul's book in a plea to bring DDT BACK! to Africa to again save lives—but so far, to no avail. Not to mention bringing coal-fired power stations to Africa to bring electrical power to the poor there to eliminate their TB ridden lungs brought on from cooking indoors over open fires fed by dung. See Alex Epstein’s books Fossil Future and The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels and his plea for African mass distributed power https://venturesafrica.com/apostories/alex-epstein-provides-moral-case-for-fossil-fuels-at-african-energy-week-2023/ Alex Epstein interviewed at African Energy Week, 10/16/23

----- Steve, I appreciate your ANTI the Climate Alarmism as you know. I am asking you to view, donate, and promote my Substack Cri de Coeur, NOAH’S ARK, to help save my Kenyans decimated by the April floods there that have killed hundreds and displaced hundreds of thousands including my 34 that I care for and support financially and morally. NOAH’S ARK FOR KENYAN FLOOD SURVIVORS 2024--A PERSONAL CHARITYhttps://www.givesendgo.com/NoahsArkKenyaFloods2024

Thank you from them through me.

