The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Lorraine Smith's avatar
Lorraine Smith
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Unfortunately , the UK government are intending to pass an inhertiance tax act on farmers , which goes against our food security , one wonders whether this will apply across the board , including Our Majesty the KIng , the Dukes , the Baron's and others who have always protected the lands ?

So many businesses have folded , so many industries have gone , many councils have gone bankrupt , it's also not clear how long the colleges and universities will remain sustainable , when the production of jobs is decreasing , how will students pay off the loans , for the extortionate fees charged ?

Will the NHS workers continue to receive discounts from the food industry , to implement the WHO agenda ?

Watching the power from a small solar panel , one notes , it only works certain times of the day , even when the sun is shinning , the amount of farmland required to produce solar electricity comes into question , when water wheels and running water can produce electricity night and day , the power of water , life is so interesting.

Stealing Your Vote = Stealing Your Fundamental Freedoms = Enslavement.

How to Check Your Vote

https://sleazeexpo.wordpress.com/2016/10/17/police-email-inviting-applied-i-f-limited-to-co-operate-on-alleged-widespread-vote-rigging/

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