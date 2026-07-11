The Projection of $160 Billion in Agricultural Losses by 2100: Calling Julian Simon

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

The air in Sheboygan is crisp this morning, a cool reminder that the Great Lake does not particularly care for the frantic projections of men in air-conditioned offices half a world away. Looking out over that vast, indifferent blue, I am struck by the sheer, unadulterated hubris required to issue a “financial estimate” for the year 2100. Yogi Berra is surely laughing in his grave.

There is a particular brand of modern academic vanity—often draped in the respectable robes of the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis—that believes if you feed enough historical data into a computer, you can command the future. They take the chaotic, localized variables of farming, multiply them by the unknowable shifts in global technology, and emerge with a dollar figure for a century away, delivered with the flat, joyless certainty of a ledger entry.

It is, to put it plainly, an absurdity.

To predict agricultural output in 2100 is to assume that the human ingenuity that brought us from the sickle to the combine, and from the dust bowl to the modern, high-density yield, has suddenly hit a hard ceiling. It assumes that our grandchildren will be farming in 2100 using the same blunt instruments and the same limited genetic palettes we use today, shivering in the face of a changing climate without the capacity to adapt.

It is a pessimistic, anti-human vision that treats the world’s farmers not as intelligent, responding agents, but as passive victims waiting for the weather to decide their fate: Paul Ehrlich vs Julian Simon.

The “scare headline” relies entirely on a fixed, static view of the world. It ignores the history of the “Green Revolution,” a period defined by the very kind of innovation these models conveniently overlook. In 1950, had one of these modern-day prophets told a farmer in the American Midwest that we would eventually grow more corn on less land with significantly higher efficiency, they would have been laughed out of the grain elevator.

The history of agriculture is a history of outsmarting environmental constraints. Whether through bioengineering drought-resistant strains, the proliferation of precision irrigation, better fertilizers or the radical reorganization of how we distribute caloric energy, the human response to scarcity is not to pay a bill—it is to innovate around the obstacle.

Furthermore, there is a dangerous intellectual dishonesty in quantifying “climate-induced” losses as if they exist in a vacuum. These models isolate temperature and precipitation while stripping away the complex, messy realities of economic development, emerging weather patterns, trade policy, and energy availability. If one cares about “least-developed countries,” one should be focusing on the catastrophic lack of basic, high-density energy infrastructure that keeps those populations in a state of subsistence.

A farmer without electricity to run a pump or access to modern fertilizers is vulnerable to the weather, yes—but the primary culprit is not the climate; it is the energy poverty that denies them the tools to master their environment. To blame the weather while ignoring the systemic suppression of the very energy sources (nuclear, natural gas) that would liberate these farmers is a moral inversion of the highest order: Energy Anti-Humanism.

The projection of $160 billion in losses by 2100 is not a scientific forecast; it is a bluntpolitical instrument. It is designed to create a sense of inevitable, cascading crisis—a “fear premium” intended to justify the radical restructuring of global markets and the expansion of UN-like bureaucratic oversight. It is the language of the “climate-industrial complex,” where the goal is not to solve the practical problems of food security, but to anchor energy policy in a state of perpetual, manageable dread.

I have spent decades and decades studying the arc of economic history, and if there is one constant, it is that the future of economic development is never a linear extension of the present. The “scare” relies on the assumption that we are static. We are not. We are the most adaptive, inventive, and stubborn species ever to tread the earth. The notion that we will sit idly by for seventy-five years, watching our food supply wither while we tally the losses in an Excel spreadsheet, is a testament to the modeler’s isolation and politics, not the farmer’s limitations.

When I look at the history of the last century—from the collapse of empires to the harnessing of the atom—I see a record of unpredictable, rapid, and often marvelous shifts: Think electricity, the Internet, Broadband, AI.

To believe we can capture the complexity of the next century in a statistical model is not just flawed science; it is a profound failure of imagination. These projections are nothing more than modern-day guesses, shaking their fingers and reading the piles of African cow dung, hoping we are too timid to notice that the future has never once obeyed the dictates of a bureaucrat from the UN.

Lake Michigan remains blue; the oceanic winds shift; and the Wisconsin farmers—they will keep planting. They always do. And they will, with every passing generation, find new ways to make the earth yield, heedless of the panicked math of those who have never turned a row of soil in their lives.