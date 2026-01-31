The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
19h

The optimism sounds so good. The narrative of green energy efficiency and the claims it is much cheaper than thermal electricity production is deeply entrenched. Even seemingly intelligent people are ignorant to the truth about this. But the real challenge (imo) and there will be many, is fighting the strength of the green lobby and the grifters it supports. Also, I’ve never met a climate catastrophist that was actually open minded about truthful climate science. 🤞

Reply
Share
3 replies by Stephen Heins and others
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
9h

Refreshing take on balancing growth with enviromental sense. The 75-25 confidence level feels earned when you see how much emissions cutting already happend through market forces rather than mandates. Was talking to a friend in energy infrastructure last month who said the demand spike is real and nobody's ready for it.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture