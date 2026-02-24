The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
4h

Thank you, Stephen. The trends of nuclear power generation and abundant natural gas via fracking are a pair of "Made in America" stories. Socialists don't want the U.S. to succeed. Their propaganda engines are in overdrive. We must overcome their noise with a powerful signal of U.S. economic growth.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture