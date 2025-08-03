The Real Scientists Stepping Up: Christy, Spencer, Koonin, McKitrick, and Curry Lead the Charge Against the EPA’s Bogus Endangerment Finding

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Many of my energy humanism allies have saying the climate alarmism racket is just another way for elites to control us—pushing fear to justify taxes, regulations, and green boondoggles that enrich the Gores of the world while crippling everyday folks with higher energy bills and unreliable power. Well, finally, some sanity is breaking through. On July 29, 2025, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced the agency is reconsidering the 2009 Endangerment Finding—that Obama-era sham declaring CO2 a “pollutant” endangering public health, which has been the foundation for every overreaching climate mandate since. And the scientific hammer dropping on this nonsense?

A bombshell Department of Energy report authored by five top-notch experts: John Christy and Roy Spencer from the University of Alabama at Huntsville, Steven E. Koonin from Stanford’s Hoover Institution, Canadian economist Ross McKitrick, and Georgia Tech professor emeritus Judith Curry. These aren’t your typical grant-chasing alarmists; they’re battle-tested researchers who’ve faced the wrath of the climate establishment for daring to question the dogma. Suppose anyone is fit to serve on a reappraisal committee for this ruling. In that case, it’s them—their expertise in data, models, economics, and real-world impacts makes them the perfect team to dismantle the hysteria.

Let’s start with John Christy and Roy Spencer, the dynamic duo at UAH who’ve been crunching satellite temperature data for decades. Christy, a distinguished professor of atmospheric and earth sciences and Alabama’s state climatologist, has a Ph.D. in atmospheric science and has led NASA’s satellite missions measuring global temperatures. Spencer, a principal research scientist with a Ph.D. in meteorology, developed the methods for satellite-based climate monitoring that show far less warming than the overhyped surface records pushed by alarmists.

Together, they’ve maintained the UAH dataset since the 1980s, which consistently reveals that climate models overestimate warming by a factor of two or more—key evidence in the DOE report that pokes holes in the Endangerment Finding’s doomsday predictions. These guys have repeatedly testified before Congress, debunking claims of accelerating extremes like hurricanes and droughts, which the report confirms show no long-term trends linked to human emissions.

But of course, the New York Times smears them as “rejectionists” of the “consensus,” quoting hacks like Michael Mann who can’t stand real data challenging their narrative. Christy’s also highlighted how poor forest management, not CO2, fuels wildfires, and Spencer’s blog routinely exposes the flaws in attribution studies blaming every storm on “climate change.” Their fitness for any reappraisal committee is obvious: They’re the guardians of empirical evidence, not computer fantasies.

Then there’s Steven E. Koonin, the Edward Teller Senior Fellow at Hoover and a physicist with a Ph.D. from MIT who’s no stranger to high-stakes science—he served as Under Secretary for Science at DOE under Obama, for crying out loud. Koonin’s book “Unsettled” laid bare how the media and politicians distort climate science, emphasizing model uncertainties and the lack of evidence for a “crisis.”

In the DOE report, he and the team argue that climate sensitivity to CO2 is likely lower than alarmists claim (1.8°C to 5.7°C per doubling, but observations point to the low end). Extreme scenarios like RCP8.5 are “implausible.” Koonin pushed for “red team/blue team” debates to vet climate claims, something the establishment fears because it would expose their weak spots.

Critics like Andrew Dessler whine that hiring him shows “no respect for actual science,” but that’s code for “he won’t toe the line.” Koonin’s DOE experience makes him ideally suited for reappraising the Endangerment Ruling—he knows the bureaucracy inside out and prioritizes facts over fearmongering.

Don’t overlook Ross McKitrick, the University of Guelph professor with a Ph.D. in economics who’s co-authored landmark papers shredding the infamous “hockey stick” graph that propped up early alarmism. McKitrick brings the economic angle, showing in the report how biased assumptions wildly inflate the Social Cost of Carbon, and that aggressive mitigation policies could harm the economy more than any supposed warming. He’s documented how U.S. emissions cuts would have a negligible global impact (less than 3% reduction in warming trends, undetectable amid natural variability).

In comparison, benefits like CO2 fertilization have boosted crop yields by 23-67% and are tied to think tanks? Sure, but that’s because mainstream academia shuns skeptics—McKitrick’s work stands on rigorous stats, not ideology. His expertise in cost-benefit analysis is crucial for any committee reevaluating a ruling that costs trillions in regulations without delivering measurable benefits.

Judith Curry, professor emerita at Georgia Tech with a Ph.D. in geophysical sciences, has evolved from a consensus insider to a vocal advocate for uncertainty and honest debate. After facing backlash for questioning alarmism, she left academia and is now running the Climate Forecast Applications Network to provide practical weather risk assessments.

In the report, Curry and crew dismantle claims of worsening extremes, noting no trends in floods, tornadoes, or sea level acceleration, and how natural variability (like solar and ocean cycles) is underrated. She’s blogged extensively on model biases and the misleading communication of science, echoing the report’s call for re-evaluating tuned models that fail observations.

Smear artists call her a “fossil fuel consultant,” but that’s desperate—her integrity shines through in prioritizing adaptation over panic. Curry’s deep knowledge of atmospheric dynamics and policy pitfalls makes her a must-have for any reappraisal effort.

This DOE report—“A Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate”—is a 141-page takedown, packed with 350 references, showing how the Endangerment Finding relied on cherry-picked data, overhyped models, and ignored CO2’s upsides like global greening and fewer cold deaths (cold kills 14-18 times more than heat). Commissioned by DOE Secretary Chris Wright, the authors had complete autonomy, no meddling, and focused on facts over politics.

It’s the scientific backbone for Zeldin’s move, especially post-Supreme Court’s Chevron smackdown, which curbs agency overreach. On X, folks are buzzing: Steve Milloy hails it as the key to rescission, while alarmists whine about “deniers” infiltrating government. But as one post put it, this isn’t denial—it’s ideological bias exposed, with these authors as neutral experts the left can’t handle.

These five are eminently fit for an Endangerment reappraisal committee because they’ve got the creds, the courage, and the commitment to truth. Unlike the climate industrial complex profiteers, they don’t profit from panic—they risk their reputations to follow the data. The report recommends ongoing observations, ditching extreme scenarios, and fixing model biases, paving the way for policies prioritizing affordable energy over virtue-signaling. If Trump seizes this, as experts like Mandy Gunasekara urge, we could finally end the hoax shackling our economy.

Follow the real science, not the money—and you’ll see why Christy, Spencer, Koonin, McKitrick, and Curry are the heroes we need right now.