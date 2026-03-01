The Reason for Being of the Tribute Series: Honoring the Architects of Global Energy Plentitude, Low Cost, and Fairness

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

For more than twenty-five years, one guiding conviction has shaped my energy worldview, my reading, my conversations, and increasingly my public work: the planet and its people deserve — and indeed require — Global Energy Plentitude, Low Cost, and Fairness. This is not merely an aspirational slogan; it is a practical, evidence-based imperative rooted in the understanding that abundant, affordable energy underpins human flourishing, economic opportunity, environmental progress, and global equity: Energy Humanism.

Energy abundance drives development. It powers homes, hospitals, schools, factories, transportation, agriculture, and innovation. No wealthy society has ever achieved broad prosperity while remaining energy-poor. In developing nations,especially, reliable and inexpensive energy enables everything from clean water access and refrigerated vaccines to mechanized farming and industrial growth. Yet for decades, energy policy debates have often pitted environmental protection against affordability and access, creating false choices that leave billions behind.

I believe we can—and must—transcend those binaries. We need policies and technologies that deliver plentiful energy at rock-bottom costs while steadily reducing environmental harm. Fairness means that the benefits of energy progress reach the energy-poor in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and beyond, not just the already-privileged. Low-cost energy reduces poverty, boosts resilience to climate impacts (through cooling, desalination, better infrastructure), and creates space for genuine decarbonization without punishing consumers or stifling growth.

This vision has never been abstract to me. It has fueled countless hours of study, debate, and curation.

Three years ago, I channeled that long-held conviction into concrete daily action, thanks to Substack. I launched a curation of energy and environmental news on Substack dedicated to surfacing the most insightful, timely, and consequential writing on energy — broadly defined to include supply, demand, policy, technology, economics, and geopolitics. Rarely skipping a single day, I have now published and made searchable more than 7,200 articles and Op-Eds of my own and Energy Humanism Allies and Friends.

The guiding editorial principle has been strict and unapologetic: I would not publish anything mundane, trivial, or disconnected from the real-world pursuit of abundant, affordable, and equitable energy for the planet. My gentle readership — thoughtful people who care deeply about these issues — deserves signal, not noise. You have deserved access to the clearest, most historically significant thinking available in real time.

That daily discipline has been transformative. Curating in real time has immersed me in the work of an extraordinary global community: independent analysts, engineers, economists, policy experts, journalists, former industry insiders, and advocates who refuse to fall into easy ideological camps. These are not ivory-tower theorists or corporate mouthpieces. They are practical environmentalists — people who care passionately about the planet yet insist that solutions must work at scale, respect economic realities, and prioritize human welfare.

Their writing has sharpened my thinking, upended my assumptions, and reinforced why this mission matters so urgently. They remind us that energy transitions succeed when they deliver more energy, not less; when they lower costs rather than raise them; and when they expand opportunity rather than ration it.

Yet as the newsletter grew and the archive deepened, I began to feel that something essential was still missing.

Amplifying individual articles — no matter how carefully selected — is valuable, but it is not the same as giving sustained recognition to the people behind those ideas. These thinkers, writers, and advocates have devoted decades to this cause. Many labor in relative obscurity, facing institutional resistance, media bias, or resource constraints. They deserve more than a hyperlink in a daily roundup. They deserve tribute.

That realization gave birth to the Tribute Series.

The Tribute Series will periodically pause the regular flow of daily curation to dedicate an entire piece to one exceptional voice in the energy conversation. Each tribute will be personal, researched and in-depth: I will share their backstory, trace the evolution of their thinking, spotlight their most influential contributions, and try to explain precisely why their work has been indispensable to advancing plentitude, low cost, and fairness.

These will not be generic profiles. They will celebrate the human dimension — the persistence, the intellectual courage, the willingness to challenge dogma, the practical innovations — that make real progress possible. The goal is heartfelt and straightforward: to accord these friends and allies the attention and respect they have so richly earned.

The series is also an extended thank-you to you, my readers. By lifting the individuals who shape our understanding, I hope to deepen our shared appreciation for the human effort required to tackle the planet’s most complex challenges. Energy is not just physics and economics; it is people — people with vision, grit, and moral clarity — working to build a better world.

A candid note on sustainability: For the past five years, this project has been almost entirely self-funded. Every hour spent reading, searching, selecting, editing, formatting, and publishing draws from my own resources. This independence ensures the curation remains uncompromising and free from outside agendas — a rare freedom in today’s media landscape. But independence has limits. If you value this work, if the daily dispatches inform or inspire you, and if you look forward to the Tribute Series, any financial support — whether a subscription, a one-time contribution, or ongoing patronage — is profoundly appreciated. It directly sustains the ability to keep shining light on these vital ideas and voices.

As you know, the first tributes have already been written, and I am genuinely excited to have published them for you.

Because the pursuit of Global Energy Plentitude, Low Cost, and Fairness is far more than an abstract policy discussion, it is a living, evolving conversation advanced by real individuals who bring courage, expertise, rigor, and humanity to one of humanity’s greatest challenges. The Tribute Series exists to honor those individuals — to ensure their stories are told, their contributions remembered, and the human narrative behind the headlines never overlooked.

Thank you for traveling this road with me. Your engagement, your questions, your encouragement — they all matter.

Let’s begin the tributes….