The Renewable Energy Mirage: Wind and Solar’s Global Construction Collapse Exposed

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Folks, I’ve been saying it for years: wind and solar aren’t the saviors they’re cracked up to be. They’re propped up by endless government handouts, tax breaks, and feel-good policies that drain taxpayer wallets while promising a green utopia that never materializes.

Sure, the cheerleaders in the media and environmental lobbies hype up record installations and some falling costs, but dig a little deeper, and the cracks are everywhere. In 2025, we are witnessing what looks like the beginning of a full-blown collapse in global wind and solar projects already under construction. Investments are tanking, projects are canceled left and right, and output falters even where they’ve been built. It’s a house of cards tumbling down, and it’s about time we face the facts.

Let’s start with the numbers the green evangelists don’t want you to see. Global investment in new large-scale wind and solar has plummeted. In the first half of 2025, utility-scale solar and onshore wind financing dropped sharply, contributing to shrinking project pipelines.

This isn’t some minor blip—it’s a toll on the entire industry. Over in Australia, investment in these projects fell by a staggering 64% in the same period, turning what was supposed to be a “green boom” into a bust. Companies are in trouble, and the so-called renewable revolution is stalling hard.

Look at Europe, where the EU’s solar rollout is slowing for the first time in a decade because—surprise, surprise—subsidies are being cut. Germany couldn’t even get a single bid for their offshore wind auction due to unattractive zero-subsidy contracts. Wind output across the continent is down 6% year-over-year, with imports falling 10%, forcing more reliance on aging gas plants. And that’s not just a weather fluke; issues like “stilling” (weaker winds) and wake effects from overcrowded turbines make output unreliable.

Yet politicians like the UK’s Ed Miliband are still throwing billions at more wind farms, locking in 20-year subsidies at prices higher than current power rates. It’s madness—subsidizing failure while energy security crumbles.

In the US, the story’s even bleaker under the new administration. President Trump has paused permits for all new wind and solar projects on public land, both onshore and offshore. He’s slashed support, and a Senate tax bill is phasing out wind and solar credits entirely by 2028, sending stocks like SunRun and Enphase tumbling 25% and 13% in a single day.

$14 billion in clean energy projects have been canceled this year alone. Wind additions are down 50% since 2021, with energy prices doubling and solar crushing wind in new capacity (32,000 MW vs. just 7,100 MW). Community solar installations dropped 22% year-over-year in Q1 2025, and residential solar fell 13%.

Offshore wind is deteriorating too—companies are bailing, power purchase agreements are delayed, and a $300 million cable plant project just got scrapped.

Even in Asia, the supposed powerhouse, cracks are showing. China’s solar boom crashed spectacularly: from 93 GW installed in May to just 11 GW in July after subsidies were yanked. Coal is creeping back in, and Vietnam has $13 billion in wind and solar investments on hold due to policy changes. Africa? Wind and solar investment declined amid high financing costs and weak policy support.

Globally, solar growth is expected to slow to just 10% in 2025, with new installations hitting 655 GW but marking a pivotal slowdown. And in India, 60% of wind projects are falling short of expectations, with hybrids stepping in to salvage what’s left of the EV market.

This isn’t innovation; it’s a subsidy-fueled illusion. Wind and solar companies face negative margins, volatile demand, and rising interest rates that are tanking their market value. Without the endless flow of government cash, these projects collapse because they’re not profitable. They’re intermittent, land-hungry, and can’t compete with reliable nuclear or natural gas sources without financial props.

Remember, nuclear investments are skyrocketing to $2.2 trillion globally because it is the future—reliable power for AI data centers and beyond. Wind and solar? They’re turning into trillion-dollar disasters in places like Australia.

I’ll repeat it: I won’t be a fan of renewables until they don’t need subsidies and are as profitable as other energy sources. Until then, this “collapse” is just the market speaking the truth. Time to quit the fantasies and invest in what actually works.