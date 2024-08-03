THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

Pardon me if I seem too cynical, but that’s what happens as one ages, because we have seen all the cons by the time we get to old age. We know a scam when we see one. It’s become obvious, in fact, that we have to school ourselves to resist saying what we truly believe because it might seem too over-the-top for others to accept.

This time, though, I’m throwing caution to wind regarding a study covered here about a supposed “weird connection found between temperature and brain development.” It not so curiously came out less than a month after “a landmark session at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change on 4 June 2024 focused exclusively on the disproportionate effects of climate change on children.”

The U.N. of course wants to enroll the whole world in the Big Green Grift and a study suddenly comes suggesting climate change affects brain development in children. What a coincidence!

The study, of course, immediately got headlines, including this article in PsyPost. And, then there is this, three paragraphs from the bottom of the story:

While this study provides valuable insights, it has some limitations. One key limitation is the lack of indoor temperature data. Since children, especially infants, spend significant time indoors, indoor temperatures could differ significantly from outdoor estimates, potentially affecting the accuracy of the findings. Additionally, the study did not account for temperature exposures at daycare centers or schools, which could be relevant for older children.

What? Seriously? You hyped a study suggesting both cold and hot temperatures could affect brain development at different points and waited to the end to tell us it didn’t account for indoor temperatures where very young children spend the bulk of their time? Do you take us for idiots?

Obviously, this whole story has been orchestrated to create a climate-crisis narrative desired by the U.N. and other advocates of the Big Green Grift. Read more at JoNova but understand this is not merely ridiculous, but also an attempt to serve very special interests., playing off the children, which is as ugly as it gets.

