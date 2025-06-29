The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
5h

I always wondered, other than trying to look like a "do gooder" why ANYONE would invest in air? It's like Monopoly money trading, IMO. I always thought it was a dumb idea but I understand Al Gore made a fortune selling his carbon credit exchange think the the Saudis. Good for him, not so much for them.

Just more green scam/grift. 😕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Stephen Heins and others
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
6h

Figures it would be out of there! Lol

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture