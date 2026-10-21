The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
4d

Just got a call from Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant Substack, and he is without internet, so he will be back posting with us as soon as it is resolved. I'll keep you all posted. - Stu.

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
5d

Everyone should share.

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