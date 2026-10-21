The Rockefeller Network and Its Efforts to Capture of Energy Policy

Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

A Swedish researcher named Jacob Nordangård recently stood up in Europe and laid out a long, documented trail. He has spent years following money, affiliations, and institutional ties through the climate debate. What he found places the Rockefeller philanthropic network near the center of how the modern climate agenda was built and steered.

The Rockefeller Foundation was created in 1913 with money from Standard Oil. The Rockefeller Brothers Fund followed in 1940. Together they underwrote universities, research institutes, conferences, and international efforts for decades. Nordangård’s work, including his book Rockefeller: Controlling the Game, tracks how that network helped direct scientific attention toward anthropogenic climate change from the 1950s onward.

Key early nodes included the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the International Meteorological Institute at Stockholm University. Roger Revelle and Bert Bolin, later the first IPCC chairman, moved in these circles. The same philanthropic infrastructure that had earlier supported population-control efforts helped elevate climate research as a global priority.

By the mid-2000s the tone had hardened. In its 2005 Annual Review, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund declared the scientific certainty of global warming no longer worth debating. The naysayers, it said, were few, well-paid, and partisan.

The review described climate change as no longer merely an environmental issue. It was an energy issue, a business issue, an investor issue, a security issue, an agricultural issue—in short, a global issue that touches every conceivable facet of human existence. “Therein lies our current opportunity.”

The Fund would deploy its resources so every constituency would understand the relevance of the problem and devise solutions. The required solution, as the Fund framed it, was nothing less than re-creating the global energy economy and planning a deliberate exit from fossil fuels.

That is not neutral science funding. It is an explicit claim that the debate is closed and that philanthropic power should now reengineer the energy system. The Brothers Fund seeded or substantially supported organizations that carried that message into policy and activism: 350.org, 1Sky (later merged with 350.org), Climate Nexus, the Energy Action Coalition, Architecture2030, and others.

A $1 million grant to 1Sky in 2008 was described by the Fund’s own staff as the next natural phase of its climate grantmaking—building a coherent national movement for bold policy.

The larger Rockefeller Foundation has moved even more aggressively in recent years. In 2023, it announced it would invest more than $1 billion over five years to advance the global climate transition. That commitment sits alongside a roughly $6 billion endowment that has already been steered away from fossil-fuel investments and is now targeted for net-zero by 2050.

The Foundation has co-launched the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet and poured resources into renewables mini-grids, battery storage, and related projects. The Rockefeller Family Fund has pursued a parallel track focused on litigation and accountability campaigns, supporting the investigative work that fed the #ExxonKnew narrative and helping stand up the Center for Climate Integrity.

The network’s work in Canada has been more concrete and targeted than its broader climate philanthropy. Beginning around 2007–2008, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund helped launch and fund what became known as the Tar Sands Campaign. U.S. tax records and the Fund’s own grant descriptions show money directed to Corporate Ethics International “to recruit the groups, develop the strategy, create a coordinated campaign and act as a re-granting agency for the North American Tar Sands Campaign.”

The stated early goal, as later described by Corporate Ethics executive Michael Marx, was to “land-lock the tar sands so their crude could not reach the international market where it could fetch a high price per barrel.” The campaign focused on raising costs, delaying or blocking pipelines and ports, and pressuring for production limits.

Alberta’s Pembina Institute was an early Canadian partner. In 2006–2007 the Brothers Fund granted $100,000 “to prevent the development of a pipeline and tanker port” that would have moved oil sands crude through British Columbia—explicit language aimed at Northern Gateway.

Pembina was later designated a Canadian coordinator for elements of the Tar Sands Campaign and received additional support through intermediaries. Other Canadian recipients or collaborators included groups that received re-grants through the Tides Foundation, the New Venture Fund, and similar vehicles, such as Stand. earth, Sierra Club BC, Living Oceans Society, Dogwood Initiative, LeadNow, and various First Nations and environmental law organizations involved in pipeline challenges.

A later grant description from the Brothers Fund referenced work “to cap tar sands production in Alberta, Canada.”

Alberta’s 2021 Public Inquiry into Anti-Alberta Energy Campaigns, which used Vivian Krause’s long-running documentation of U.S. foundation tax returns as a starting point, confirmed a coordinated decade-long effort. Deloitte’s analysis put total foreign funding of Canadian-based environmental initiatives at roughly $1.28 billion (2003–2019), of which grant descriptions specifically tied to “anti-Alberta resource development activity” totaled about $54 million.

The inquiry listed the Rockefeller Brothers Fund among the relevant foreign funders. It found no illegal activity, but documented the foreign money and the explicit land-locking objective.

The practical results in Alberta are measurable even if causation is multi-factor. Pipeline delays and cancellations left Alberta oil largely captive to the U.S. Midwest market, where it has historically traded at a discount. Production growth was constrained by policy and by sustained activist and legal pressure.

The same networks that funded the campaign also supported broader Canadian climate policy alignment that raised the cost of conventional energy development.

In the United States, the network’s long support for communications, model policies, and grassroots organizing helped normalize the idea that carbon must be the organizing principle of energy policy. That framing has contributed to prolonged permitting delays, state-level renewable mandates that ignore reliability costs, and a wave of climate litigation whose real target is the cost of capital for conventional energy.

American manufacturing and households in the Midwest and South have felt the higher electricity and fuel prices that follow when dispatchable capacity is discouraged.

European governments, heavily influenced by the same NGO and philanthropic networks, have pursued the most aggressive Net Zero timelines. The result has been elevated energy prices, industrial offshoring, and documented energy poverty. The Rockefeller emphasis on reengineering the energy system dovetailed with European Commission ambitions and with activist groups that treat reliable hydrocarbons as the problem rather than the historical solution to human welfare.

Nordangård’s larger argument is that climate change became useful precisely because it touches every sector. Once philanthropic and institutional actors declared the science settled, the remaining work was political and economic control—directing capital, regulating industry, and shaping public consent.

Whether or not one accepts the full thesis, the documented funding patterns are hard to dismiss. Foundations with multi-billion-dollar endowments have spent decades selecting which research questions receive support, which institutions grow, and which policy outcomes are treated as non-negotiable.

Energy humanism starts from a different premise. Reliable, low-cost energy has been the foundation of longer lives, cleaner cities, and broader opportunity. The United States demonstrated that a practical mix—nuclear, natural gas, coal with modern controls, and competitive renewables—can deliver abundance without the European-style price shocks.

Africa and large parts of Asia still need dense, dispatchable power to escape energy poverty. Treating those regions as junior partners in a managed transition, while the same philanthropic networks fund the groups that slow hydrocarbon development, is not a humanitarian strategy. It is a policy choice with measurable human costs.

A more complete review of Rockefeller Green funding is overdue. It should itemize grants by year, recipient, and stated purpose; track the downstream policy effects in the United States, Canada, and the EU; and compare the scale of this private money against the much smaller resources available to researchers and organizations that question the urgency or the prescribed remedies.

The 2005 Brothers Fund statement remains a useful starting point: climate was framed as an opportunity that touches everything. Opportunity for whom, and at what cost to the people who still need affordable energy, is the question that has not been answered with equal thoroughness.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

Abundant, reliable energy is the practical foundation of human health and economic development. Policies that treat it as a problem to be solved rather than a resource to be expanded reverse that foundation.

Philanthropic networks that help close debate and steer capital deserve the same scrutiny they apply to others.