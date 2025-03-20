The Shipping Industry Is About to Set the First Worldwide Carbon Price

By Ed Ballard

Photo: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

The people who write the rules for the global shipping industry are preparing to finalize something quietly momentous: the first global carbon price.

The International Maritime Organization is where countries regulate nautical matters such as the emergency signals ships use and how they handle cargo. At a series of meetings in London starting on March 31, its members are supposed to work out the details of a plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

They have already agreed that ship owners will pay a fee for vessels’ emissions. The hope is to spur the massive investments required to decarbonize the global shipping fleet, which contributes around 3% of the world’s emissions.

“Everybody is hoping for a big-bang moment,” said Constance Dijkstra, a campaigner at the environmental nonprofit group Transport & Environment.

Many countries and states have a price for carbon, but none covers an entire global sector. It’s a jarring moment for that to change. Action on climate change is facing pushback in the U.S. and elsewhere. One climate advocate, Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney, repealed an unpopular consumer carbon tax soon after taking office.

When it takes effect from 2027, the shipping plan will be a tariff on goods moving around the world—one born of technocratic horse trading, not a trade war. Key details are unresolved, starting with the price. Numbers that have been floated range from $18.75 to $150 a ton of CO2. Tristan Smith, a green-shipping expert at University College London, said $50 a ton, rising over time, should prod shipping companies to decarbonize their fleets.

There is controversy over how the system should work. Countries including the Marshall Islands—a shipping hub threatened by rising sea levels—proposed a plan in which ship owners would pay into a fund for every ton of pollution from their ships. The money would subsidize investments in low-carbon shipping and compensate developing countries and island nations hit by higher shipping costs.

Countries including China and Brazil say that would hurt exporters and raise food prices. They prefer a more complicated setup in which ship owners would pay only if the emissions from a ship exceed a certain threshold.

Uncharted waters

How these technicalities are settled will determine whether there is a financial case for the industry to invest hundreds of billions of dollars to develop low-carbon fuels and ships to run on them.

Decisions at the IMO are taken by majority vote, but negotiators strive for consensus, and this meeting will have the tumultuous backdrop of a trade war. Dijkstra at Transport & Environment frets that ambition may wither under pressure to get a deal over the line.

