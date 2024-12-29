HUMOR

The Sierra Club’s Temper Tantrum

Ah, the Sierra Club. The self-proclaimed “force of nature” that now sounds more like a force of foot-stamping toddlers in its melodramatic press release, “We Will Be A Force Of Nature Defending Our Communities and Our Planet From Trump.” Brace yourselves, folks—this isn’t just virtue signaling; it’s virtue shouting, complete with a tambourine and a megaphone. Let’s break this down, shall we?

Trump, The Supervillain

The Sierra Club opens by declaring that Donald Trump is basically a climate supervillain, twirling his metaphorical oil-soaked mustache while plotting to destroy the planet. Their evidence? Well, they don’t actually provide much. Instead, we get vague claims about him prioritizing “profits over people.” Shocking, I know. Imagine a politician caring about the economy.

“Donald Trump was a disaster for climate progress during his first term, and everything he’s said and done since suggests he’s eager to do even more damage this time. Trump has put profits over people time and again, prioritizing the bottom line of the Big Oil CEOs who bought and paid for his campaign above communities across the country who face the threat of pollution and the devastating impacts of the climate crisis, and seeking to keep us hooked on fossil fuels rather than investing in a clean energy economy.

But here’s the kicker: during Trump’s presidency, U.S. carbon emissions actually dropped. Yes, you heard that right. The dreaded fossil fuel-loving administration presided over real, measurable environmental progress, largely thanks to natural gas replacing coal. Did the Sierra Club mention this? Of course not. Facts have no place in a theatrical rant.

Litigation Addiction

The press release brags about filing more than 300 lawsuits against Trump’s administration. Three hundred. Let that sink in. This isn’t environmentalism; it’s a legal hobby gone wild.

“During Trump’s first term, we fought relentlessly to defend against his administration’s attacks on climate progress and clean air and water, and we are ready to fight again. We will challenge Trump’s dangerous proposals in court, keep the pressure on banks and big corporations to clean up their act, and mobilize our 64 chapters and millions of members and volunteers nationwide to continue to make progress at the state and local levels.

Imagine the Sierra Club’s office: stacks of legal briefs, overpriced lattes, and interns furiously Googling “How to sue the EPA.” And for what? Many of these lawsuits were less about protecting the environment and more about grinding the gears of government. They claim credit for coal plant retirements, but those closures were driven by economics, not lawsuits. It’s like showing up to a parade, jumping in front of the band, and claiming you led the march.

Fantasy Economics 101

Let’s talk about their love affair with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The Sierra Club waxes poetic about the “millions of new clean energy jobs” it’s supposedly creating. Translation: temporary gigs propped up by taxpayer subsidies. Call me cynical, but I’d prefer jobs that don’t vanish the moment Uncle Sam shuts off the cash faucet.

And about clean energy being “cheaper” than fossil fuels? Sure, as long as you ignore the subsidies and the occasional inconvenience of, say, nightfall or a calm day. Meanwhile, your utility bills are climbing, but don’t worry—that’s just the cost of saving the planet, one unreliable solar panel at a time.

“We’re Diverse, So We’re Right”

The Sierra Club couldn’t resist throwing in a bit of virtue signaling, boasting about their movement being “bigger, bolder, and more diverse.” Because nothing screams effective climate policy like a diversity statement. Look, diversity is fine, but it doesn’t make your ideas less ridiculous. You can assemble a rainbow coalition of activists to chant slogans, but that won’t keep the lights on during a windless winter night.

The Grand Finale of Overwrought Nonsense

Finally, we’re treated to the climactic rallying cry: “We will be a force of nature…to defend our democracy and critical environmental protections.” This is peak melodrama. A “force of nature”? Really? Forces of nature don’t whine in press releases or clog up courts with frivolous lawsuits. They actually accomplish things.

What we have here is not a force of nature, but a force of sanctimony—a group more interested in shouting slogans than solving problems. They’re too busy congratulating themselves on being righteous to notice that their policies are driving up energy costs, undermining reliability, and doing precious little to change the climate.

Conclusion: Less “Force of Nature,” More “Force of Nonsense”

This press release is less a call to action and more a call to fundraising. It’s a stew of hyperbole, half-truths, and empty posturing, served with a side of smug self-satisfaction. If this is the Sierra Club’s idea of fighting for the planet, we’d all be better off if they went back to their roots and just stuck to hiking​.