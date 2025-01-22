INFRASTRUCTURE

The Smartest Way to Bring Broadband to All

As billions flow from Washington to extend fast and reliable Internet to underserved areas, policymakers should rely on the experienced, established providers that already know how to get this difficult job done.

OPINION | Aug. 6, 2024

Michael Powell, NCTA

Medicacom Communications crews faced daunting weather and terrain in pushing through shale rock to bring gigabit internet to Lakewood Township, Minn. (NCTA)

Few issues can unite Americans like the need to ensure that everyone has access to a fast, reliable Internet connection. This rare consensus led to Congress approving the largest federal investment ever to support broadband expansion. In the coming months, more than $42 billion in federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) funds will be distributed among U.S. states and territories.



But money alone is not cause for excessive celebration. While it does create an opportunity to connect every home, school, hospital and small business to digital opportunity, it will take superb program execution and arduous construction to realize our ambition to close the digital divide.



Simply put, many will apply for BEAD funds, including not only the established national and regional Internet service providers (ISPs) that already provide broadband service to most consumers but also regional and local electric cooperatives, municipalities focused primarily on utilities and public works, and startup companies with little experience building networks. Few will have what it takes to use these grants most effectively to deploy, maintain and future-proof new networks on time and on budget. While specific local situations may call for different solutions, across most of America the incumbent private-sector ISPs that have been delivering cable and broadband for decades are best equipped to meet the challenge.



Public leaders charged with operationalizing the program must stay maniacally focused on the mission of delivering broadband to the underserved. Critical decisions by federal and state policymakers as BEAD funding begins flowing may determine if we will be toasting the success of this program decades from now.



The real work takes place on the ground. Expanding broadband networks to the unserved, hardest-to-reach parts of the country is a daunting task fraught with logistical, financial and technical challenges. Across hundreds of broadband deployment projects nationwide, ISPs must tackle physical hardship, uncompromising terrain and weather, and countless other unexpected trials to bring this critical infrastructure to unconnected communities.



Take, for example, a recent build in the northern Minnesota community of Lakewood Township. Nestled on the shores of Lake Superior, harsh winter conditions with an average annual snowfall of 86 inches shut down construction for several weeks before the Mediacom Communications crews could push through the shale rock that defines this Northwoods terrain. But now more than 1,100 homes and businesses can enjoy the benefits of life-changing gigabit-speed Internet service.



Federal and state policymakers have key roles to play in supporting the dedicated crews doing this difficult work.



On the federal level, policymakers should focus on removing regulatory barriers rather than erecting new ones. Adding more complexity and cost to a project that is already economically and physically challenging is a path to failure. Policymakers have an obligation to be good stewards of billions of taxpayer dollars and should avoid actions that would cause the experienced providers that are essential to success to sit out the program.



On the state level, policymakers should focus on making wise decisions with the influx of federal BEAD grants they will receive. They must ensure these funds are targeted for their intended use of connecting unserved areas. There will be ample temptation to stray from that focus and waste funds on unrelated objectives.



Partnerships with private broadband providers with a track record of experience, innovation and excellence have proven to be a potent recipe for states to maximize broadband funds and expand connectivity. Established private-sector ISPs understand the unique demands of rural deployments and have developed innovative engineering solutions to overcome any climate or geography. They recognize the massive level of maintenance and investments needed after initial builds to serve communities for the long term. They possess the resources and scale needed to withstand the inevitable natural and economic disasters. They are deeply committed to providing affordable service options, participating in digital literacy programs and supporting local initiatives in the communities they serve.



Now is not the time to gamble on regulatory decisions that check political boxes or place faith in empty promises from unproven Internet providers. Now is the time to lean on the expertise of those who have gotten the job done time and again and who will stand by their networks for decades to come.



Michael Powell is the president and CEO of NCTA-the Internet and Television Association. NCTA represents America’s cable industry, which is the nation’s largest broadband provider reaching 85 percent of all U.S. homes.