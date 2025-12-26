The State of Energy Policy and “Cooperative Federalism” in the United States in 2025

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the United States, energy policy operates within a federalist framework, in which the federal government sets broad standards through agencies such as the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), while states retain significant authority over implementation, regulation, and innovation.

This division of power makes state-level policies critically important, especially amid current challenges like surging electricity demand from AI data centers, electric vehicle adoption, and geopolitical tensions affecting energy imports. States are not passive actors; they drive much of the nation’s energy transition, economic development, and reliability efforts. Below, I’ll discuss why state energy policies and “cooperative federalism” matter now more than ever, drawing on ongoing and positive debates between federal oversight and state autonomy.

1. Addressing Localized Energy Needs and Economic Development

States vary enormously in resources, geography, and economic priorities, making uniform federal policies most often impractical. For instance, fossil fuel-rich states like Texas and North Dakota prioritize oil and gas production, which supports jobs and revenue, while coastal states like California and New York have focused on renewables to combat sea-level rise and urban pollutionIn 2025 without much success on either. The U.S. energy demand is projected to rise sharply—driven by AI infrastructure and manufacturing reshoring—states are important in approving the positive economics of new power plants, transmission lines, and local project incentives.

This localized approach helps foster economic growth. Renewable portfolio standards (RPS), adopted by about half of the states, have mandated a percentage of electricity from clean sources, investments in solar, wind, and storage with modest success. These policies were promised to create jobs in installation and maintenance, with states like Illinois and Michigan trying to revitalize post-industrial economies with little success.

Conversely, energy humanists argue that overreliance on subsidized renewables distorts markets and increases costs without proportional reliability benefits, advocating instead for an “best-of-the-above” strategy that includes nuclear and natural gas to ensure profitability and end energy poverty—echoing broader calls for energy humanism that prioritizes human well-being over ideological mandates.

In a global context, this matters: U.S. states’ policies influence international economic development and energy leadership, such as supporting Africa’s energy access through technology transfers, rather than imposing restrictive climate agendas that hinder growth.

2. Ensuring Grid Reliability and Infrastructure Adequacy

The U.S. electric grid is aging and strained, with blackouts in states like California, New York, Illinois and Texas highlighting vulnerabilities. States oversee intrastate transmission and utility regulations, making them essential for upgrades. In 2025, debates rage over how to meet AI-driven demand—data centers alone could add 20-30% to U.S. electricity needs by 2030—without compromising reliability.

Policies in states like Virginia and Georgia promote small modular reactors (SMRs) and nuclear expansion to provide baseload power, which intermittency-prone renewables struggle to match without massive storage investments.

Federal-state tensions exacerbate this: Recent executive orders aim to curb what the administration calls “state overreach” on climate policies, arguing they inflate national energy costs and undermine security. Proponents of state autonomy counter that federal interference, such as limiting emissions regulations, ignores local health impacts like air pollution, which disproportionately affects vulnerable groups, including women in energy-poor households who face added labor and health risks from inefficient fuels. This push-pull underscores states’ role in balancing abundance, reliability, and human health—principles of “energy sanity” that prioritize practical economic outcomes over alarmist narratives, with the light-handness of “cooperative federalism.”

3. Driving Environmental Progress Amid Federal Shifts

The federal rollbacks of subsidies for renewables and EVs under the current administration, states continue to lead emission reduction efforts. In 2025, over 30 states have RPS or clean energy standards, trying to reduce emissions even as national policy emphasizes “energy dominance” through fossil fuels. This is greenwishing and greenwashing trying to meet international commitments, like those in the Indo-Pacific Quad, where U.S. energy policy intersects with geopolitics—e.g., countering China’s dominance in critical minerals.

Consequently skepticism persists: Many view net-zero mandates as anti-humanist, imposing costs on developing regions without proven benefits, especially when renewables are likely to require subsidies to compete. States experimenting with nuclear, including SMRs, offer a path to emissions reductions without economic sacrifice, aligning with capital formation through profitable energy sources. This state-level innovation and flexibility is crucial, as federal policies risk nationalizing energy decisions, potentially stifling diverse approaches.

4. Navigating Federal-State Conflicts and Future Innovation

Current debates highlight a “cooperative federalism,” where the administration uses light-handed executive power to challenge some state climate laws, viewing them as barriers to affordable energy. States, in turn, are attempting to fortify policies to protect progress, such as accelerating permitting for clean projects. This cooperation is healthy for federalism, without risking gridlock; for example, interstate transmission projects often stall due to state vetoes or environmental lawfare.

Looking ahead, states’ influence will grow as AI’s energy demands and global shifts increase. Policies promoting “best-of-the-above”—integrating nuclear, gas, coal and unsubsidized renewables—could end domestic energy poverty (e.g., in rural areas) and aid international development, treating partners like Africa as equals in economic advancement.

Ultimately, state energy policies and “cooperative federalism” are the linchpins for a resilient U.S. system, enabling tailored solutions that federal-only mandates cannot match.