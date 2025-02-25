The Trump administration just declared that carbon capture is part of the American #EnergyDominance agenda.

Last week, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized West Virginia's application for primacy over permitting CO2 storage wells, also known as Class VI wells. There are over 150 Class VI permit applications pending approval at EPA, many of which have been stuck in the queue for over two years. Giving the states authority over these projects will speed up permitting and, by extension, accelerate #CCS in America.

The significance here is not that EPA authorized primacy. It's that multiple agency leads gave full throated statements of support for CCS and connected it to a broader, pro-energy strategy.

According to the EPA, granting primacy to West Virginia will allow the state to "protect underground sources of drinking water while bolstering energy independence and dominance." The EPA added the Class VI program "plays a key role in our nation's energy future by protecting underground water supplies and ensuring that underground carbon storage captured from industrial, and energy related sources is safe."

Lee Zeldin, who heads the EPA, issued a strong statement of his own: "As one of my first acts as EPA Administrator, I am proud to sign this rule to allow West Virginia the independence it needs to permit and regulate itself, while also working to safeguard our environment and drinking water." Zeldin connected CCS to the agency's new Powering the Great American Comeback Initiative.

But wait, there's more.

Doug Burgum, who leads the U.S. Department of the Interior, issued his own statement, saying it's a "great day for West Virginia and it's a great day for America." He added that the administration's broader focus on "innovation, not regulation" is the "key to the prosperity of our country."

If you've been around Washington for any amount of time, you know the significance of this type of announcement. It's what they call a "tell."

If an administration wants to back burner an issue, they don't issue press releases about it filled with supportive statements. They may not issue a press release at all. The Trump administration could have easily advanced West Virginia primacy without much fanfare.

The fact they went the opposite route suggests "Trump 2.0" will be as pro-CCS as his first term, if not more so.

Granted, we're still in the early days. Incentives like 45Q that are essential to CCS will be discussed as Congress digs into a major tax overhaul. New rules governing CO2 pipelines are still "TBD" after the Biden administration's draft rules were frozen.

But it's clear the administration views CCS as an opportunity to show how permitting reform will increase investment in America.

Oh, and it'll also reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Win for the economy, win for the environment.

If we're looking for hints about the future of CCS under President Trump, we got a big one last week.