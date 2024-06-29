The UN Emperor Has No Science (Just Mangled Metaphors To Pitch Extreme Climate Alarmism)

by Terence Corcoran

2 hours ago

…History will record that the United Nations has established itself as the greatest organizational perpetrator of junk science in modern times, if not of all time, with current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres destined to be singled out for his contribution to the distorted UN climate alarmism. [emphasis, links added]

Since his appointment in 2019, Guterres and the UN have lived up to our standard formal definition of junk science.

It occurs when scientific facts are distorted, risk is exaggerated (or underplayed), and “the science” is adapted and warped by politics and ideology to serve another agenda.

That definition encompasses a wide range of activities among scientists, NGOs, politicians, journalists, media outlets, cranks, and quacks who manipulate science for political, environmental, economic, and social purposes.

It also nicely captures the entire United Nations climate crusade and the work of its institutional creation, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

But no single official can top Guterres as a purveyor of IPCC hype and doom, a living embodiment of Hans Christian Andersen’s fabled emperor who believes he is fully, stylishly dressed but in fact, has no clothes.

Guterres, a former Socialist Party prime minister of Portugal (1995-2002) and president of the Socialist International (1999-2005) was in typically ridiculous form on June 5th when he delivered a speech at the Museum of Natural History in Manhattan, at an event billed as “A Moment of Truth” and a “special address on climate action.”

Guterres talked about a planet on a “highway to climate hell,” rehashing a line he used in 2022 in Egypt at the COP27 climate conference: “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.”

Guterres also has no qualms about mixing and mangling metaphors.

He simultaneously told the Manhattan audience that humans are “like the meteor that wiped out the dinosaurs, we’re having an outsized impact. In the case of climate, we are not the dinosaurs. We are the meteor. We are not only in danger. We are the danger.”

The longer Guterres rambles on, the more confusing, contradictory, and senseless the metaphors become:

“We are playing Russian roulette with our planet. We need an exit ramp off the highway to climate hell. And the truth is … we have control of the wheel.”

Other Guterres’ climate spins include: “Humanity has opened the gates of hell” and “become a weapon of mass extinction.” And: “We must go into emergency mode and put out this five-alarm fire.”

Is Guterres describing reality — or the content of a new AI computer game in which some crazed, teenaged human monster drives a flaming meteor through the ozone layer, knocking off dinosaurs before crashing onto a highway and plowing into a Russian Museum of Political Roulette just outside the Gates of Hell?

As UN secretary-general, Guterres sits atop a hierarchy of agencies such as the IPCC climate science megaplex, which was created in 1988 by two other UN agencies, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

UNEP was cobbled together in 1972 as the brainchild of Maurice Strong, the late Canadian global environmental schemer, who famously mused about a fictional environmental crisis that led a group of global insiders to decide the only hope for the planet is “that the industrialized civilizations collapse.”

The current “degrowth” movement is a version of deindustrialization that reflects Guterres’ off-ramp from the highway to hell. In fact, the word “degrowth” appears 28 times in the IPCC’s sixth and latest Assessment Report.

With these UN agencies as his guide, Guterres’ verbal jumble of science statements is no better than his mixed metaphors.

His abuse of climate and environmental facts has often been commented upon, including in a YouTube video titled “Who is Antonio Guterres?,” posted earlier this year by Ottawa journalist John Robson on his Climate Discussion Nexus site.

Robson reviews and highlights some garbled inaccuracies and misrepresentations Guterres routinely cranks out.