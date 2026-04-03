As someone who’s long been skeptical of the alarmist rush toward so-called “Net Zero” policies dominating Europe and much of the international community, I’m increasingly optimistic about the direction of U.S. energy policy under the current administration. In my view, America’s approach represents a return to energy sanity—a pragmatic blend of environmental stewardship and economic reality that prioritizes affordable, reliable power without crippling industries or households.

This “practical environmentalism,” as I see it, could serve as a proof of concept for the EU and other nations currently shackled by idealistic Net Zero mandates, demonstrating that you can protect the planet without plunging into energy poverty or industrial decline.

Let me break this down, starting with where the U.S. stands today. The Trump administration’s energy policy, rolled out through executive orders beginning on January 20, 2025—including the “Unleashing American Energy” order and a declaration of a National Energy Emergency—is laser-focused on unleashing domestic resources to achieve true energy independence. Key actions promote all-of-the-above domestic production of oil, natural gas, coal, and nuclear, while streamlining permitting, opening federal lands and waters, and countering regulatory overreach.

These policies have positioned the United States as a resilient energy superpower amid global shocks. In early 2026, the U.S.-Israeli military strikes on Iran that began on February 28 triggered retaliatory actions, including Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—a critical chokepoint through which roughly 20 million barrels per day of oil and oil products (about 20% of global seaborne oil trade) and significant volumes of LNG typically flowed in 2025. Iran’s threats and attacks on shipping brought tanker traffic to a near standstill, leading to the largest oil supply disruption in history.

Gulf producers curtailed output by at least 10 million barrels per day, global oil supply plunged sharply (with IEA projecting an 8 million b/d drop in March), and prices spiked dramatically—Brent crude briefly approaching or exceeding $100–120 per barrel in volatile trading, with U.S. gasoline prices rising by 50 cents or more per gallon in the initial weeks.

The administration responded decisively: announcing U.S. Navy escorts for tankers, providing political risk insurance through the Development Finance Corporation, urging allies to help secure the waterway, coordinating with the IEA to release a record 400 million barrels from strategic reserves, and emphasizing domestic production ramps.

Higher prices have incentivized U.S. producers to increase output, with EIA forecasting U.S. crude oil production holding strong around 13.6 million barrels per day in 2026 (rising toward 13.8 million b/d in 2027). Natural gas production and LNG exports have also continued at robust levels, helping ease pressure on global markets even as Qatar’s LNG (all of which transits Hormuz) faced severe disruptions. U.S. LNG exports, already climbing before the conflict, provide a vital alternative for Europe and Asia, underscoring America’s role as a reliable supplier.

For instance, in May 2025, orders reformed nuclear licensing to support expansion toward ambitious long-term capacity goals, while efforts to sustain coal through technology and grid reliability measures complement the mix. The overarching goal remains affordable, secure, and reliable energy that drives prosperity, national security, and lower costs for families and industry. This isn’t about ignoring the environment; it’s about balance—encouraging cleaner technologies where feasible, maintaining the nuclear fleet, and rejecting policies that expose economies to foreign chokepoints.

Critics from the left decry it as a “fossil-fuels-only” agenda, but that’s misleading. Nuclear expansion, efficiency improvements, and the continued (market-driven) role of renewables demonstrate a commitment to a diverse, reliable energy mix rather than mandating intermittent sources at the expense of baseload power. The policy explicitly targets overreach while preserving consumer choice.

The EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook 2025 (pre-conflict baseline) and subsequent Short-Term Energy Outlooks project sustained domestic strength, with electricity demand growth from data centers and electrification met by a pragmatic portfolio. In practice, pre-war 2025 saw record U.S. production levels, and the 2026 disruptions have only highlighted the wisdom of energy abundance: while Europe and Asia face sharper LNG and oil price shocks from the Hormuz closure, America’s domestic boom blunts the impact, allowing us to export stability rather than import vulnerability.

Contrast this with the Net Zero fervor gripping the EU and much of the world, which feels more like a top-down crusade than a feasible plan. The European Union’s Climate Law and Green Deal maintain ambitious targets: at least a 55% reduction in emissions by 2030 (including LULUCF), with proposals for 90% by 2040 and climate neutrality by 2050. Internationally, the Paris Agreement continues to frame goals to limit warming, though the U.S. withdrew, effective January 2026. The Hormuz crisis has amplified Europe’s exposure—reliance on imported LNG and oil leaves it far more vulnerable to Middle East disruptions than a self-sufficient U.S.

In practice, Net Zero-style policies have already contributed to high energy costs, industrial pressures (including Germany’s manufacturing struggles), and competitiveness losses—even as renewables expand and coal phases out in some areas. The IEA notes massive global investment in clean energy. Still, the Iran war and Hormuz blockade reveal the risks of over-dependence on distant, unstable supplies and intermittent sources without adequate, reliable backups. Carbon pricing and offsets continue amid ongoing debates.

I believe the U.S. energy approach will prove superior and influential: It’s grounded in reality by prioritizing reliability and affordability through deregulation, diversification (fossil fuels as a bridge and backup, nuclear for clean baseload, and market-driven renewables), and rejecting mandates that ignore intermittency or geopolitical risks like the Strait of Hormuz. The recent conflict demonstrates exactly why “all-of-the-above” dominance matters—U.S. production and LNG exports cushion domestic prices and support allies. At the same time, Europe grapples with amplified inflation and rationing fears.

Pew Research from mid-2025 showed mixed partisan views on energy, with strong support for fossil development and reliability amid cost concerns. The Hormuz events have likely reinforced public appreciation for American energy independence. U.S. emissions trends reflect efficiency gains, fuel switching, and technological advances over rigid mandates. Even as Europe pursues sectoral net-zero goals by 2050 (including aviation), the crisis highlights the competitiveness penalties of inflexible timelines without pragmatic, abundant backups.

Ultimately, I predict the U.S. will emerge as the global leader in sensible energy policy, exporting not just LNG but a blueprint for balanced success. The EU and others, burdened by rigid timelines, carbon bureaucracies, and vulnerability to chokepoints like Hormuz, will watch as America maintains abundance and resilience—proving that practical environmentalism, with reliable power for prosperity and innovation, beats utopian Net Zero timelines every time.

It’s time for the world to consider adaptable, reality-based models before energy security and economic vitality are irreversibly strained. The Iran conflict and Hormuz disruptions serve as a stark reminder: energy sanity isn’t optional—it’s essential.