The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2d

There is also a quality issue with new hires. The workforce has low morale as the goofs keep getting away with unbelievable crap and the diligent employees have to pick up the slack, or not. The ev debacle needs to end and gob back to the ICE vehicles. There is no reason the usps can’t order right hand drive standard design chassis vehicles with a custom interior instead of normal seats. But the employee issue can be fixed in short order. The congressional issue can only be fixed by getting the politicians out of business management decisions - take it away from them and privatize the service. Then cut congressional pay by 10 or 15% and take away their mailing privileges. If junk mail paid normal rates there would be less junk mail and we would save trees. Time to get serious about the non performance of government staffers and congress.

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
2dEdited

The prefunded retirement is mind boggling. Perhaps cutting some of the perks and hiring people who speak English and don't have a "you're lucky I bothered" attitude. The USPS is the poster child for DEI type hiring.

Maybe an every other day delivery? Someone needs to think out of the box.

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