The U.S. Postal Service Is Going Bust. Blame Congressional Waste.

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

The headline from The Wall Street Journal couldn’t be more spot-on. As someone who believes in holding government accountable, cutting waste, and letting institutions adapt to reality rather than propping up outdated models with taxpayer bailouts, I see this as a textbook case of congressional mismanagement.

The USPS isn’t failing because mail carriers are lazy or because Amazon is evil—it’s failing because Congress has saddled it with impossible mandates, archaic restrictions, and a track record of meddling that turns necessary upgrades into expensive disasters. Mail volume has plummeted by nearly 50 percent over the past few decades as emails, texts, and digital payments replaced letters and bills.

Yet Congress forces the Postal Service to maintain universal service—six-day delivery to every address in America—while capping its ability to price services competitively or explore new revenue streams. The result? A cash crisis, with a reported $2 billion quarterly loss and warnings from the Postmaster General that the agency could run out of money by early 2027 without urgent relief on its $15 billion borrowing.

The core problem goes back decades, but the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act (PAEA) is Exhibit A in congressional mishandling. Lawmakers, facing their own budget pressures, decided the USPS should pre-fund retiree health benefits 75 years into the future—an obligation no private company or other federal agency faces. This created a $72 billion+ artificial liability that ballooned into tens of billions in annual “losses” on paper, even as the agency operated closer to break-even on day-to-day mail delivery.

Between 2007 and 2016 alone, the Inspector General estimated that pre-funding accounted for $54.8 billion of the USPS’s $62.4 billion in reported losses. Defaults on these payments started in 2012, and the debt piled up to over $160 billion by the late 2010s. The 2022 Postal Service Reform Act finally scrapped most of the pre-funding mandate.

Still, it was too little, too late—Congress had already created a fiscal crisis that justified service cuts, slower delivery, and endless calls for privatization or more taxpayer infusions. Add in price regulations that prevent the USPS from fully competing with UPS or FedEx on packages, and you have an anachronistic monopoly trapped in a digital world. Congress helped create this mess and now acts shocked when the patient flatlines.

But the headline’s blame game gets even uglier when you zoom in on one of the most glaring recent examples of congressional-enabled incompetence: the botched purchase of electric trucks and vans for the USPS fleet. First, the USPS had decided to order all internal combustion vehicles, in spite of the fact the President request to buy electric vehicles. What happened next is the start of the “EV trucks and EV vans” saga. It was called, officially, the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) program; and it perfectly illustrates how politics, not practicality, drives federal procurement into the ditch.

The USPS’s existing fleet was ancient: mostly Grumman Long Life Vehicles (LLVs) from the 1980s, averaging 30 years old, getting about 8 miles per gallon, lacking air conditioning, and prone to spontaneous fires.

Replacing them was urgent and overdue. In 2021, after a competitive bidding process, the USPS awarded a massive contract (potentially worth $6-11 billion for up to 165,000-250,000 vehicles over a decade) to Oshkosh Defense, a Wisconsin-based military contractor with zero prior experience building electric delivery vehicles.

Initially, the plan called for just 10 percent of electric vehicles (EVs), with the rest being gasoline-powered “low-emission” internal combustion engines. That decision ignited a environmental firestorm. The Biden White House, EPA, environmental groups, and Democratic lawmakers screamed that the USPS was ignoring climate goals and its own environmental review, which showed 95 percent of routes were suitable for EVs.

Lawsuits flew: One from losing bidder Workhorse Group, an Ohio EV specialist, alleging the award was rigged in favor of Oshkosh from the start. Congress piled on with hearings and bills demanding 75 percent or more zero-emission vehicles.

Under intense political pressure, the USPS caved and ramped up the EV share. Then came the Inflation Reduction Act, which funneled over $3 billion in taxpayer subsidies specifically to electrify the fleet. Commitments ballooned: plans shifted toward 40-70 percent EVs, with thousands of custom NGDVs ordered alongside a small number of off-the-shelf Ford E-Transits.

Here’s where the ugliness turns grotesque. Oshkosh had no proven track record in EVs, and production has been filled with difficulties—plagued by manufacturing delays, supplier disputes, quality defects (leaks, electrical issues, poor cold-weather performance), and ballooning costs. By late 2024, only 93 EVs had been delivered, far short of the thousands expected.

Fast-forward to November 2025: just 612 electric mail trucks in service nationwide, despite billions spent. Some reports peg total deployed NGDVs (gas and electric) far below targets, with many new EVs sitting idle in storage because postal facilities lacked charging infrastructure.

Per-vehicle prices skyrocketed—around $55,000 for gas models and $78,000+ for electrics—far above what commercial fleets pay for proven vans like Mercedes Sprinters or Ram ProMasters. Meanwhile, the old LLVs kept breaking down, costing $5,000 per vehicle annually in maintenance, and the USPS continues burning cash on a half-modernized fleet that doesn’t fully deliver the promised efficiency or environmental benefits.

Critics on both sides have called it a fiasco, a boondoggle, and a textbook case of wasteful green virtue-signaling. Republicans now in power label it a Biden-era failure and push bills like the “Return to Sender Act” to claw back funding and revert to mostly gas trucks. Democrats who once cheered the EV push now face the reality of delayed climate goals and stranded assets.

The politicization was bipartisan: Congress (and the administration) forced the green tilt without adequate planning or funding for infrastructure. The lack of funding threatens to terminate environmental project in midstream, and thereby wasting even more money. Workhorse’s lawsuit highlighted how the process confused. And through it all, Congress watched—or actively meddled—without fixing the underlying procurement rules that reward connected contractors over proven, cost-effective solutions.

Off-the-shelf commercial EVs could have been deployed faster and cheaper, but no: the USPS had to invent a “ugly duckling” design (critics mock the boxy, awkward NGDV looks) to satisfy every stakeholder except the actual mail carriers and taxpayers.

This EV procurement disaster isn’t a sideshow—it’s symptomatic of why the USPS is going bust. Billions poured into vehicles that barely exist on the road mean continued reliance on gas-guzzling relics, higher operating costs, and zero relief for the balance sheet. It exemplifies how Congress micromanages without sufficient accountability: imposing environmental mandates one year, then clawing them back the next, all while refusing to grant the USPS the flexibility to act like a real business.

Want EVs? Fine—prove the economics and infrastructure first. Want universal service? Then fund it transparently, rather than hiding costs through pre-funding gimmicks. The agency can’t raise prices freely, enter profitable new markets (like same-day package delivery without restrictions), or shed unprofitable routes. It’s trapped in a 20th-century straitjacket designed by 21st-century politicians more interested in scoring points than solving problems.

From my point of view, the fix isn’t just another bailout, with endless finger-pointing. Congress should stop treating the USPS as a jobs program or climate mascot and give it real tools: lift borrowing limits tied to inflation and delivery growth, repeal remaining pricing absurdities, allow experimentation with five-day delivery where demand justifies it, and open non-core services to competition.

In fact, the package delivery business, when keeping a slimmed-down universal mail service, has worked elsewhere. The EV truck saga shows what happens when good intentions meet congressional dysfunction—delays, defects, and debt. Blame Congress, yes. But demand they own it and reform, or the next headline will be about the full collapse of an American institution that once symbolized reliability itself. The mail must go through, but only if lawmakers would get out of the way.