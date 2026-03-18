The Vast Disparity of Money in Climate Advocacy: Alarmists vs. the Private Sector’s Voice

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

As energy business traveler from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, I’ve long observed the climate debate with a critical eye, rooted in my belief in energy humanism and practical solutions that prioritize people over ideology. The so-called “climate warming community”—those pushing alarmist narratives about catastrophic global warming—boasts millions of members and supporters across massive organizations like the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), and Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). In contrast, non-profits aligned with the private sector, such as the Heartland Institute, CO2 Coalition, and Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT), operate with far smaller networks of supporters and donors.

This disparity isn’t just numerical; it’s a chasm in funding, influence, and organization that reveals the anti-humanist agenda behind climate alarmism. From my point of view, this imbalance stems from systemic biases, massive subsidies for green agendas, and a well-oiled PR machine that drowns out rational voices advocating for abundant, reliable energy.

Let’s start with the numbers to illustrate the scale. The Sierra Club claims over 3.8 million members and supporters nationwide, with historical growth exploding from a few thousand in the mid-20th century to this juggernaut today. While recent reports note a dip in California membership to about 134,000 due to internal issues, the organization’s national reach remains immense, fueled by dues and donations. The NRDC boasts more than 3 million members and activists, leveraging this base for litigation and lobbying.

Similarly, the EDF reports 3.5 million supporters, emphasizing market-based solutions but still pushing aggressive emission reductions. These groups aren’t just clubs; they’re armies mobilizing public opinion and policy through vast networks.

On the other side, organizations supporting private sector innovation and skepticism toward alarmist claims are dwarfs by comparison. The Heartland Institute relies on about 2,700 donors and a network of roughly 500 policy advisors, without the mass membership model. The CO2 Coalition has nearly 200 expert members focused on CO2’s benefits, but no broad supporter base in the millions. CFACT has around 137,000 email subscribers and a smaller core of activists, emphasizing free-market environmentalism. These groups don’t have the flashy membership drives or celebrity endorsements; they’re sustained by dedicated individuals and foundations who value truth over hysteria.

Financially, the gap is even more staggering. Environmental giants rake in hundreds of millions annually—Sierra Club at $169 million, NRDC at $204 million, EDF at $299 million in recent filings—totaling over $670 million combined. Skeptic groups? Heartland at $3.3 million, CFACT at $3 million, CO2 Coalition at $4.5 million—a paltry $11 million total. Globally, environmental NGOs pull in billions, dwarfing the skeptics’ resources. This isn’t organic; it’s engineered.

Why this disparity? From my perspective, climate alarmism and Net Zero policies are anti-humanism on a global scale, propped up by elites who profit from fear.

Governments pour billions into green subsidies, creating a feedback loop where alarmist groups receive funding to push narratives that justify more spending. Renewables aren’t viable without massive handouts—wind and solar need billions in taxpayer dollars to compete, yet they’re unreliable and don’t integrate well with proven sources like fossil fuels or nuclear.

The renewables crowd’s arrogance stems from this: they dismiss other energies because their agenda is ideological, not practical. Meanwhile, private sector-aligned groups like Heartland get scraps from conservative donors and fossil fuel interests, but that’s peanuts compared to the “dark money” flowing to alarmists from billionaires like Bezos or foundations like Hewlett.

Public perception plays a huge role. Alarmists tap into fear—rising seas, killer storms—to swell their ranks, amplified by media bias that portrays skeptics as “deniers” funded by Big Oil. Yet, studies show corporate funding for skeptics is overstated, while environmental groups benefit from diverse, often anonymous sources. This creates a self-perpetuating cycle: more members mean more donations, more lobbying power, and policies that entrench their views. Skeptics, focused on data and economic reality, lack this emotional pull, operating as underdogs against a Goliath.

This imbalance harms humanity. I believe in “Best of the Above”—using all energy sources to end poverty. Climate alarmism ignores how Net Zero hurts the developing world, treating Africa like a child by denying fossil fuels for growth. Women suffer most from energy poverty: indoor air pollution from dung fires kills millions, and without electricity, they toil endlessly. Nuclear, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), offers abundant, reliable power for AI, emissions cuts, and development—yet alarmists block it due to ideology.

My principles of energy sanity—abundant energy, reliability, infrastructure, economic development, human health, and capital formation through profits—stand in stark contrast. Alarmists’ billions in PR, lobbying, and policy warp priorities, widening wealth gaps and stifling innovation. To counter this, the energy sanity committee—groups like Heartland, CO2 Coalition, CFACT, and WUWT—must unite more closely. Their recent collaboration on the International Conference on Climate Change is a start, but we need deeper coordination to offset the alarmists’ funding machine.

In Wisconsin, where hard work and common sense prevail, I see this disparity as a call to action. Alarmism thrives on fear, environmental foundations and subsidies; sanity on facts and humanism. By amplifying our voices, we can end energy poverty, empower women, boost Africa, and embrace nuclear for a prosperous future.

Contrary to the public and media perception that the pro-energy advocates are knee-deep in billions of dollars and media coverage, it is the environmental alarmist complex that is swimming in dough, people and PR.

The fight for energy sanity and economic development isn’t fair, but truth will prevail if we organize.