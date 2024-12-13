Watts Up With That?

By Charles Rotter on December 12, 2024

In the hallowed halls of Washington, where the wine flows freely and the government grants run wild, a curious gathering of cloistered bureaucrats posing as scientists recently assembled. They weren’t there to debate scientific breakthroughs or marvel at the wonders of the cosmos. No, they were there to wring their hands and tremble in fear because—horror of horrors—Donald Trump might become president again.

The American Geophysical Union (AGU) hosted its annual confab, and this year’s theme wasn’t climate change, rising seas, or polar bears. It was a full-blown therapy session for government-funded climate warriors, panicked at the thought of losing their cushy sinecures. You’d think they’d discovered an asteroid hurtling toward Earth, but no such luck. Their real fear? Budget cuts. Or worse: accountability.

Apocalypse Now, Fund Me Later

According to reports, the atmosphere at this science shindig was as cheery as a funeral for a goldfish. Words like censorship, funding cuts, and layoffs were tossed around as if Trump had already begun personally slashing their travel stipends. These professional alarmists didn’t even wait for the president-elect to take office before diving into a collective meltdown.

Andrew Dessler, a Texas A&M University climate scientist and president of AGU’s global environmental change section, said Trump officials could once again shutter websites, concealing years of research from the public at a time when the impacts of climate change are accelerating. “People are really kind of exhausted,” he said. “It’s not so much that we people have evidence that it’s going to be bad. It’s just that if you look at what they say, that’s clearly what they want to do.” https://www.eenews.net/articles/trumps-climate-threats-rattle-worlds-biggest-science-meeting/

After all, Trump had the audacity to question their sacred dogma—climate change—and joke that rising seas might create more coastal real estate. Blasphemy!

One AGU official went so far as to declare, “Everybody at AGU is nervous. The unknown is what makes people nervous.” Oh, the horror of not knowing whether taxpayers will continue funding their favorite global warming PowerPoints! This isn’t science; it’s a poorly scripted soap opera.

Project 2025: A Bureaucrat’s Nightmare

What has these bureaucratic activists so spooked? Enter Project 2025, a Heritage Foundation blueprint for making the federal government slightly less bloated. This dastardly document proposes eliminating wasteful spending, trimming agency staffs, and—gasp—requiring results from federal programs. Imagine the gall of expecting scientists to justify their work! If you didn’t know better, you’d think Trump planned to ban lab coats altogether.

The AGU attendees are convinced this plan will spell doom for agencies like NOAA and the EPA. They fear “climate translators” (yes, that’s a real thing) will be out of a job, as if Defense Department engineers can’t Google “climate data” without a chaperone.

Brandenberger of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory said her message to staff was to “stay calm and carry on.” But she noted that changes are likely. Certain words might be less jeopardized than others. The fate of more than 100 “climate translators” staffed by her office to help Defense Department engineers make sense of future-looking climate data is uncertain. https://www.eenews.net/articles/trumps-climate-threats-rattle-worlds-biggest-science-meeting/

Meanwhile, the newly announced “Department of Government Efficiency,” helmed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, has become the stuff of nightmares for these ivory tower types. Musk wants to send people to Mars, and somehow that’s a threat to NASA Earth Science programs. Priorities, people.

“Everyone’s demoralized,” the NASA scientist said, adding that Musk’s potential influence at the agency — particularly his dream of sending a crewed exploration team to Mars — might affect NASA’s Earth science programs or compete with climate programs for funding. https://www.eenews.net/articles/trumps-climate-threats-rattle-worlds-biggest-science-meeting/

Censorship and Euphemisms

The pearl-clutching doesn’t stop there. Federal employees worry they might have to stop using terms like climate change and instead employ euphemisms like extreme weather. Funny how they weren’t concerned about censorship when climate skeptics, such as this very site are demoted and banned. But now that their bureaucratic fiefdoms are under threat, they’re ready to storm the barricades of free speech.

One NASA scientist, speaking anonymously (because bravery, apparently, is not their strong suit), lamented the potential end of work-from-home provisions. Forget saving the planet; these folks are fighting to preserve their right to attend Zoom meetings in pajamas.

The Real Tragedy? Accountability

Underpinning all this hysteria is one undeniable fact: these so-called scientists aren’t afraid of bad policy. They’re terrified of accountability. Trump’s first administration exposed their bloated budgets, redundant programs, and dubious research. It’s no wonder they’re panicking at the thought of a second term.

Take Will Happer, a physicist who tried to organize a formal review of climate science during Trump’s first term. The resistance he faced didn’t come from leftists—it came from Republican appointees more concerned with optics than truth. Heaven forbid anyone poke holes in their shaky models and politically motivated predictions.

Dark Humor and Lighter Wallets

To lighten the mood, some attendees resorted to dark humor. One NOAA official joked about making “the atmosphere great again,” riffing on Trump’s slogan. But behind the quips was a stark reality: these bureaucrats know their days of unchecked power may be numbered.

Legal experts at the conference gave tutorials on lobbying laws and how to survive mass layoffs. Imagine needing legal counsel to figure out how to keep your government gig. It’s a level of bureaucratic navel-gazing that only the Beltway could produce.

Keep Calm and Carry On (Or Don’t)

At the end of the day, the advice for these nervous Nellies was simple: stay calm and carry on. But that’s easier said than done when your entire career depends on public panic and political patronage. Their real worry isn’t that climate change will destroy the planet; it’s that a Trump administration might destroy their gravy train.

As the conference adjourned, attendees shuffled off to their government-funded offices, clutching their reusable coffee cups and hoping for a return to the Biden-era status quo. After all, why bother solving real problems when you can scare taxpayers into funding your next climate model?