The World Economic Forum is Calling for a "Controlled Demolition" of the Global Food Supply

"Our global food system is in urgent need of transition."

KYLE BECKER

JUN 17, 2024

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is advocating for the "controlled demolition" of the global food supply.

The WEF’s article “Feeding the future: why Renovation and Reinvention are key to saving our food system” advocates for a future where people eat "alternative proteins" and "animal-free" products in a delusional bid to lower the earth’s temperature.

WEF New Frontiers of Nutrition Project Fellow Juliana Weltman Glezer recently unleashed a neo-Malthusian tract against the greenhouse gas emissions caused by food production:

Our global food system is in urgent need of transition. At present, one-third of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions come from food production. At the same time, the global population is projected to reach nearly 10 billion people by 2050, which could increase the demand for food by 60%. Many of the ways we grow, manufacture and consume food are causing a dual crisis of human and environmental health, and the complexity will only intensify.

Glezer shuns the “renovation” of the food supply through cosmetic changes like reducing and replacing sugar and adding plant-based protein in favor of a radical socialist “reinvention” of the market-based economy where global elitists dictate to food consumers what they will eat (all while they dine on gourmet wagyu burgers):

Reinvention calls for a radical overhaul across product categories and technologies, reimagining how food is produced, distributed and consumed to emphasize availability, nutrition and sustainability. A great example of Reinvention is the introduction of alternative proteins. These sustainable replacements for animal proteins play an important role in reducing the overall impact of food supply chains, while enabling us to meet the growing demand for low-cost, nutrient-rich foods. Rapid advancements in plant-based R&D as well as bio-identical plant or animal proteins, fats and oils produced through precision fermentation and cell-cultivated biotechnologies, are opening up spaces for Reinvention. In 2024, Unilever launched their first precision-fermented “cow-free dairy”, which reduces the carbon footprint of their ice cream. Meanwhile, Nestlé developed a bio-identical whey protein supplement, their first animal-free protein powder. And they are not alone: According to GFI, 158 companies have publicly announced a primary focus on fermentation for alternative proteins in 2023, an increase of 16% from the year prior.

Needless to say, communism is less a political ideology than a cult.

It gets creepier. The World Economic Forum author imagines a world where genetic matching decides an individual’s diet. This is dubbed “personalized nutrition.”

In addition to alternative proteins, the food industry can also reinvent through personalized nutrition. Advances in technology such as AI and data analytics could create diets unique to an individual's genetic make-up, lifestyle factors and health goals. Personalized nutrition can also minimize food waste by matching individuals with meal plans that use ingredients efficiently and effectively, reducing the overall environmental impact of food production and disposal. For example, start-up NourishedRx tailors a specific meal plan to a user’s unique combination of medical conditions, cultural foodways and other contextual factors like time, budget and transportation. This hyper-personalization supports long-term improvements in chronic conditions, in addition to enabling sustainable new dietary habits.

In other words, WEF globalists want to abolish small farms and turn the world into a giant farm where we are the cattle to be herded. If we produce too much carbon emissions, it is reasonable to expect that we are the carbon to be reduced.

Transhumanists are abstracting us away in their grand strategy to dictate global systems for the “good of humanity” — without caring in the least about human agency.

Once you dehumanize people in this manner, then instrumental rationality kicks in. People become expendable “for the greater good.” This is one of the greatest moral challenges of our time, as society becomes increasingly complex due to the powerful technological forces that have been unleashed, which we do not fully comprehend.

Klaus Schwab founded the World Economic Forum (WEF) as an international organization to bring together world leaders in an effort "to shape global, regional, and industry agendas."

One of the key components of that agenda has been to force human beings to change their lifestyles in a concerted effort to nudge us towards a dehumanizing future where we have no individual rights and globalist overseers dictate our life choices.

Don’t forget the end goal: “You will eat ze bugs.”