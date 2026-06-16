The World Health Organization and Their Specious “Health Care Crisis”

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

I’ll admit, when I first saw the stark headline on that projector screen—“Cold Kills 9x More Than Heat”—I felt that familiar, heavy sense of frustration that has been building up in me over the last few years. It wasn’t frustration with the science itself, or even with the person presenting the data; it was frustration with the institutions we are supposed to rely on for objective truth.

We have several international organizations who become untrustworthy, specifically the World Health Organization (WHO), telling us that we are currently locked in a “Climate Health Crisis” driven almost exclusively by rising global temperatures. They want us to believe that the world is literally burning up and that this heat is the greatest threat to human existence. But when you actually take the time to look at the evidence, the narrative doesn’t hold water. It doesn’t even come close.

If you look at the visual, you can see the fundamental disconnect between the alarmist messaging we hear in the media and what the data from large-scale studies—like those published in The Lancet—actually show. The chart behind the presenter is incredibly simple, yet it completely dismantles the WHO’s panicked framing. Cold-related deaths—represented by that massive, dominating blue bar—globally dwarf heat-related deaths, which are represented by a comparatively tiny orange sliver.

We are talking about a ratio where cold-related mortality is orders of magnitude of 9.5 higher than heat-related mortality. If the WHO’s primary objective were genuinely the preservation of human life and the reduction of preventable health crises, their policy priorities would look vastly different. They would be laser-focused on energy security, affordability, energy humanism and the accessibility of heating systems to protect the most vulnerable populations during the winter months.

Instead, they seem intent on pushing a singular, ideologically driven narrative that prioritizes heat-related climate change as the ultimate bogeyman.

This is the core of the problem. The WHO’s decision to label climate change a public health emergency feels less like a dispassionate, scientific assessment and more like a scare narrative in search of evidence. They are framing the conversation to fit a pre-determined outcome, ignoring the nuance of human physiology and the reality of global mortality patterns.

It suggests that these institutions are no longer interested in providing the international public with a comprehensive view of global health risks. Instead, they appear to be operating as vehicles for a specific set of policy goals, seemingly content to ignore the fact that the vast majority of temperature-related deaths are caused by the cold, not the heat.

When you think about the implications, it becomes even more concerning. By fixating on heat and pushing policies that often lead to increased energy costs or unstable energy grids, these international bodies might actually be making the situation far worse for the very people they claim to protect. If you make energy so expensive that keeping a home warm during a brutal winter is out of reach, you aren’t fighting a climate crisis; you are actively contributing to the very mortality that the data tells us is the true, neglected killer. It’s an irony that is impossible to ignore.

In the past, we looked to these international groups as the gold standard for unbiased, evidence-based guidance. We trusted that they would look at the full picture, weigh the risks, and offer solutions that saved the most lives. Now, it feels like they have lost any semblance of credibility.

When they cherry-pick their data, ignore contrary evidence that contradicts their preferred agenda, and promote policies that might jeopardize the poor and older people of the world, they don’t solve the problem—they deepen our collective cynicism. They are asking us to trust them, but they are consistently failing to provide the transparency and intellectual honesty that trust requires.

The true “climate health crisis” isn’t just about changing weather patterns; it’s about the erosion of trust in the institutions that serve as our primary sources of information. When the gap between the official narrative and the observable data becomes this wide, many more people notice. We aren’t just seeing a disagreement over science; we are seeing a fundamental shift in how these organizations communicate with the public.

They have traded their role as objective arbiters for the role of political advocates.

Ultimately, we deserve better. We deserve a conversation about health rooted in the full scope of the data, not just the pieces that push a specific political or environmental agenda. Until these international groups are willing to acknowledge the facts—until they can look at a credible chart and adjust their messaging to reflect the reality that cold remains a far more lethal threat than heat—they will continue to alienate the very people they are supposed to serve.

It is time for us to stop accepting these narratives at face value and demand the kind of rigorous, honest reporting we were promised. If we don’t, we’ll continue to watch our credibility-starved institutions steer us in the wrong direction while the real, preventable deaths continue to climb.

It’s about time we stop letting the environmental, economic development, and health noise drown out the reality. The evidence is right in front of us, even if WHO or several other international groups refuse to see it.