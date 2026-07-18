The Wright Brothers: Like Any Boy Who Watched the Birds — and a Reflection on Dayton’s Legacy

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In my poem “Like Any Boy,” I stood on the Chicago lakefront with arms spread into the wind, watching seagulls tilt and circle overhead. Their stiff wings moved in small, precise adjustments — white patches against gray sky — and for a moment the old, child-like allure returned. That same allure in adult form lived in two brothers from Dayton, Ohio.

Wilbur and Orville Wright felt it too, but they refused to let it stay a wish. They watched the birds with a mechanic’s eye and an inventor’s persistence, and they cracked the code of controlled flight.

Many years later, while working to resurrect one of the first American malls, built in 1902 — the Dayton Arcade — I visited the Wright Brothers Museum. It was impossible not to feel the inspiration. Standing there, surrounded by the evidence of their grit and ingenuity, you sense what Dayton once was: a hub of innovation and possibility.

Wilbur and Orville Wright learned how to fly by carefully watching birds. They noticed that birds twist their wings to turn. The brothers copied this motion to control their flying machines. This was the secret to making a plane that could steer safely.

They spent hours watching hawks, pigeons, and buzzards glide in the wind. They noticed that birds tilt and twist the tips of their wings to change direction. Birds do this to stay balanced when gusts of wind hit them. The Wrights wanted to do the same thing for their aircraft.

Wilbur put it plainly in a letter: “ Birds regain lateral balance by a torsion of the tips of the wings.” That observation led to wing warping — twisting the outer sections of their wings with cables and pulleys. They tested it first on a small kite in 1899. It worked. From there came the gliders at Kitty Hawk, their own wind tunnel experiments correcting flawed data, years of crashes and fixes, and finally the powered Flyer on December 17, 1903.

Those four flights that day — especially Wilbur’s 59-second, 852-foot run — proved that controlled, sustained, powered flight was possible. Two bicycle mechanics from the heartland had done what the world’s theorists and engineers could not.

Yet the City of Dayton itself tells a more complicated story. Here is a poem I wrote about that city’s rise and its lingering wounds:

Decay at the Heart of Dayton

1

Five converging rivers,

Dayton, Ohio, is a flood plain

unto itself,

where the Flood

In 1913, 350 people were killed.

2

In its heyday, Dayton

was innovation.

Wright Brothers

most remembered,

but assembly lines

of inventors

and innovators.

3

In American history,

Dayton has an oversized

presence…

and yet forgotten…

by modern historians.

4

Almost as sad

is the fact

Dayton downtown

Is simply bombed-out

facade of yesteryear.

5

I still wince

When I remember

those crumbling

images.

Steve Heins

That poem captures the ache I felt walking those streets — the contrast between the brothers’ soaring achievement and the faded glory of a downtown that once pulsed with American ingenuity. The Wrights didn’t just invent a machine. They embodied the best of that heartland spirit: observation, iteration, persistence, and practical control in the face of physical-world uncertainty. Dayton gave them roots. Their work helped lift the whole country — and the world — into a new era. However, it is no small irony that the Wrights needed to go to Paris to prove motorized flight.

The Wright Brothers remind us of several plain truths worth holding onto in places like Dayton and across the heartland:

• Nature is still the best teacher when we watch it with humility and a practical mind.

• Real progress comes from hands-on iteration by tinkerers and doers, not grand theories.

• Control and persistence matter more than raw power or perfect conditions.

• Midwestern cities helped build America’s innovation edge. Preserving and reviving their legacy — from the Wrights’ shop to the Dayton Arcade — honors that oversized presence instead of letting it crumble into forgotten facades.

• Human ingenuity expands human possibilities. The brothers turned a boy’s wonder into a global connection. We need more of that spirit today to build abundance, not just manage decline.

Like any boy who ever spread his arms into the wind, Wilbur and Orville Wright looked up and wondered. They made it real. Their story — and Dayton’s — still calls us to remember, restore, and reach higher.

Like Any Boy

1

Above me seagulls show whites of wings

while gliding in upward draught.

Then, their stiff wings move

circles in air reaching

like butterfly stroke of swimmer.

Their patches of gray match

color of cloudy sky’s broader wings.

Their lofty views shrinks me back

to properly human and child-like.

2

Watching seagulls smile that silly

smile of theirs,

I think,

if I watch closely,

if I practice in starched shirts,

moving my arms like wings...

their lofty view is possible.

3

One seagull high overhead

circles the shore.

He tilts upright

a kite rising in gray

expanded air.

4

While here below

on the Chicago lakefront,

I stand half way up

huge concrete blocks

chest out,

arms spread into wind,

like any boy

practicing to fly.

Steve Heins