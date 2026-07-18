The Wright Brothers: Like Any Boy Who Watched the Birds — and a Reflection on Dayton’s Legacy
By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant
The Wright Brothers: Like Any Boy Who Watched the Birds — and a Reflection on Dayton’s Legacy
By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant
In my poem “Like Any Boy,” I stood on the Chicago lakefront with arms spread into the wind, watching seagulls tilt and circle overhead. Their stiff wings moved in small, precise adjustments — white patches against gray sky — and for a moment the old, child-like allure returned. That same allure in adult form lived in two brothers from Dayton, Ohio.
Wilbur and Orville Wright felt it too, but they refused to let it stay a wish. They watched the birds with a mechanic’s eye and an inventor’s persistence, and they cracked the code of controlled flight.
Many years later, while working to resurrect one of the first American malls, built in 1902 — the Dayton Arcade — I visited the Wright Brothers Museum. It was impossible not to feel the inspiration. Standing there, surrounded by the evidence of their grit and ingenuity, you sense what Dayton once was: a hub of innovation and possibility.
Wilbur and Orville Wright learned how to fly by carefully watching birds. They noticed that birds twist their wings to turn. The brothers copied this motion to control their flying machines. This was the secret to making a plane that could steer safely.
They spent hours watching hawks, pigeons, and buzzards glide in the wind. They noticed that birds tilt and twist the tips of their wings to change direction. Birds do this to stay balanced when gusts of wind hit them. The Wrights wanted to do the same thing for their aircraft.
Wilbur put it plainly in a letter: “ Birds regain lateral balance by a torsion of the tips of the wings.” That observation led to wing warping — twisting the outer sections of their wings with cables and pulleys. They tested it first on a small kite in 1899. It worked. From there came the gliders at Kitty Hawk, their own wind tunnel experiments correcting flawed data, years of crashes and fixes, and finally the powered Flyer on December 17, 1903.
Those four flights that day — especially Wilbur’s 59-second, 852-foot run — proved that controlled, sustained, powered flight was possible. Two bicycle mechanics from the heartland had done what the world’s theorists and engineers could not.
Yet the City of Dayton itself tells a more complicated story. Here is a poem I wrote about that city’s rise and its lingering wounds:
Decay at the Heart of Dayton
1
Five converging rivers,
Dayton, Ohio, is a flood plain
unto itself,
where the Flood
In 1913, 350 people were killed.
2
In its heyday, Dayton
was innovation.
Wright Brothers
most remembered,
but assembly lines
of inventors
and innovators.
3
In American history,
Dayton has an oversized
presence…
and yet forgotten…
by modern historians.
4
Almost as sad
is the fact
Dayton downtown
Is simply bombed-out
facade of yesteryear.
5
I still wince
When I remember
those crumbling
images.
Steve Heins
That poem captures the ache I felt walking those streets — the contrast between the brothers’ soaring achievement and the faded glory of a downtown that once pulsed with American ingenuity. The Wrights didn’t just invent a machine. They embodied the best of that heartland spirit: observation, iteration, persistence, and practical control in the face of physical-world uncertainty. Dayton gave them roots. Their work helped lift the whole country — and the world — into a new era. However, it is no small irony that the Wrights needed to go to Paris to prove motorized flight.
The Wright Brothers remind us of several plain truths worth holding onto in places like Dayton and across the heartland:
• Nature is still the best teacher when we watch it with humility and a practical mind.
• Real progress comes from hands-on iteration by tinkerers and doers, not grand theories.
• Control and persistence matter more than raw power or perfect conditions.
• Midwestern cities helped build America’s innovation edge. Preserving and reviving their legacy — from the Wrights’ shop to the Dayton Arcade — honors that oversized presence instead of letting it crumble into forgotten facades.
• Human ingenuity expands human possibilities. The brothers turned a boy’s wonder into a global connection. We need more of that spirit today to build abundance, not just manage decline.
Like any boy who ever spread his arms into the wind, Wilbur and Orville Wright looked up and wondered. They made it real. Their story — and Dayton’s — still calls us to remember, restore, and reach higher.
Like Any Boy
1
Above me seagulls show whites of wings
while gliding in upward draught.
Then, their stiff wings move
circles in air reaching
like butterfly stroke of swimmer.
Their patches of gray match
color of cloudy sky’s broader wings.
Their lofty views shrinks me back
to properly human and child-like.
2
Watching seagulls smile that silly
smile of theirs,
I think,
if I watch closely,
if I practice in starched shirts,
moving my arms like wings...
their lofty view is possible.
3
One seagull high overhead
circles the shore.
He tilts upright
a kite rising in gray
expanded air.
4
While here below
on the Chicago lakefront,
I stand half way up
huge concrete blocks
chest out,
arms spread into wind,
like any boy
practicing to fly.
Steve Heins