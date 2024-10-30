The WSJ Editorial Board writes, word that Volkswagen could close three vehicle factories, cut 10,000 jobs and impose steep across-the-board pay reductions is a warning for Americans about the peril of Biden-Harris climate policy.

The news was communicated to workers by the head of the company's labor-relations council, and to describe it as a shock to Europe's largest economy is an understatement.

Volkswagen Group employs some 300,000 in Germany with 10 factories for its flagship VW brand. It has avoided involuntary layoffs for three decades and hasn't shuttered a factory in its home country in its 87-year history.

The auto industry is the backbone of Germany's, and thus Europe's, industrial economy. VW operates factories in most European countries and owns brands such as Spain's Seat and the Czech Republic's Škoda Auto. If something's wrong at VW, something's Wrong in Germany and Europe.

Politicians predictably blame management, with some cause. The company hasn't recovered fully from the reputational and financial damage of the dieselgate scandal when the company was caught installing software in cars to thwart emissions tests. High labor costs encouraged by an aggressive union in concert with the Lower Saxony state gov't that owns 20% of the voting shares don't help.

The bigger share of the blame lies with politicians, especially for their climate policies. Germany's auto industry is trapped in a vise between higher energy prices that drive up the cost of production, and EV mandates that drive down sales. VW is cracking under the pressure.

Electricity prices for large industrial users in Germany are well above the European Union average, let alone the US, China or Japan. VW is the latest of many companies to scale back production in Germany to escape these costs.

Meanwhile, Europe continues its forced march toward EVs. The EU requires EVs constitute a higher share of vehicle sales each year, with ICE vehicles phased out by 2035. This is forcing companies to divert large sums of investment capital to making EVs despite chronically soft sales.

The mandate also exposes European firms to new competition from Chinese companies that can deliver cheaper EVs to EU consumers forced to buy them. This has led Brussels to impose tariffs on Chinese EVs, which Berlin opposed. Yet VW's sales now are faltering in China as well.

Stellantis has warned it may also scale back car production to avoid running afoul of the EC's EV mandate, and Ford is cutting several thousand jobs in Europe in its shift to EVs. This is all happening because politicians are forcing the companies to sell cars that consumers don't want.

To Sum It Up: Europe's auto-industry travails are painful evidence that net-zero climate policy is the worst act of economic masochism in the West since the 1930s. At least the news comes in time for Americans to contemplate whether they want to continue making the same mistakes that Europe has

.