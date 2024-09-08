The WSJ writes, Kelcy Warren, founder of Energy Transfer, is about to land a knockout punch on Greenpeace.

ET is behind a lawsuit Greenpeace says could bankrupt its US affiliate. You A courtroom victory, which some Greenpeace officials fear is likely, would be a conclusion to the nearly decade-long battle between the two sides over one of Warren’s signature projects—the Dakota Access Pipeline.

In 2016, Greenpeace, Native American tribal groups and thousands of other activists camped in a remote corner of North Dakota to block the project. The monthslong protests impeded the pipeline’s completion and became a flashpoint in the fight over fossil fuels. Images of sometimes violent confrontations between protesters and law enforcement made int'l news.

“Everybody is afraid of these environmental groups and the fear that it may look wrong if you fight back with these people,” Warren said in a 2017 TV interview. “But what they did to us is wrong, and they’re gonna pay for it.” He’s now within spitting distance of dealing a serious blow to Greenpeace—and the US green movement.

ET's lawsuit alleges several Greenpeace entities incited the Dakota Access protests, funded attacks to damage the pipeline, and spread misinformation about the company and its project. The case is set for trial in Feb in a North Dakota state court. ET is seeking $300 M in damages.

Deepa Padmanabha, Greenpeace USA’s acting co-executive director, said the lawsuit is “an existential threat” to the group.

The litigation is unlikely to affect Greenpeace’s int’l operations. While the its coordinating body in the Netherlands is also a defendant, Energy Transfer may struggle to enforce any award against it because it doesn’t own assets in the US. But Greenpeace says losing its affiliate—and influence—in the US would have a profound impact on the group’s ability to address climate change.

Environmental leaders fear the demise of Greenpeace USA would send a chilling message to their movement. Josh Galperin, an associate professor of law at Pace University, said environmentalists have long recognized that they can choke off pipelines by challenging them on legal grounds. Now, some oil-and-gas companies are realizing they can use litigation to stop green activists.

The lawsuit poses its own risks for Warren. Some oil-and-gas investors say it makes the industry look vindictive and could result in a reinvigorated protest movement. But people close to him say that Warren, who has gone to the mat with competitors and critics alike, isn’t the kind to lay down arms.

Our Take 1: Environmentalists use the courts regularly. So what's good for the green goose is good for the oilfield gander, right? Strange if anyone believes otherwise.

Our Take 2: Hey, WSJ, who are these "investors" you claim think it's a bad look for the oil and gas industry to fight back—and win—against disruptive protests? Are their last names Soros or Fink by chance?