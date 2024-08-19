The WSJ writes, startups promising to power planes, ships and trucks with clean fuel are sputtering before they get off the ground, showing how hard it will be to wean many industries off oil and gas.

A company backed by United Airlines that raised hundreds of millions of dollars to turn trash into jet fuel appears to have shut down. Another, backed by Airbus, JetBlue and GE Aerospace, that was working on using hydrogen to power planes went bust. Chevron, BP and Shell meanwhile, are scaling back projects to make biofuels from cooking fats, oils, greases and plant material.

"The excitement of the early days has not lived up to the hype," said Andy Marsh, CEO of PlugPower, a startup that recently opened one of the country's first plants making green hydrogen, a potential replacement for fossil fuels in industries such as steel making and chemical production.

Shares of Plug Power have tumbled more than 90% since the passage of the US climate law two years ago. Shares of biofuels startup Gevo are down about 80% in that span.

The failures and delays are all but extinguishing the early optimism after the climate law passed. Rising costs have pushed out project timelines and made it more difficult for companies to raise money. The govt's delays in completing tax credits are adding to the challenges.

Shipping company A.P. Moller - Maersk recently said it would order up to 60 new ships that could run on LNG and bunker fuel, in part because of uncertainty about the development of green fuels. Air New Zealand became possibly the first airline to withdraw its 2030 emissions target, citing the limited availability of alternative jet fuels.

Our Take: "It's really challenging to get new technology to do what the fossil-fuel industry has been doing for 80-plus years," said the CEO of LanzaJet. Yeah, no kidding. Energy industry veterans have been screaming this for years now. Guess it's more fun to waste taxpayer money and find out first hand.