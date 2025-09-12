There Goes The Sun and Last Chance Bill McKibben With It

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Bill McKibben—yeah, the perpetual doom-and-gloom merchant who’s been peddling climate hysteria for decades, only to have real-world weather and science make him look like the boy who cried wolf on steroids.

Born in 1960 in Palo Alto, he grew up in Massachusetts with a journalist dad who got nabbed at a Vietnam protest, which probably explains the activist bug he caught early. He went to Harvard, ran the Crimson newspaper there, and graduated in ’82 before snagging a spot at The New Yorker writing fluffy “Talk of the Town” bits until he quit in ‘87 over some internal drama.

Then he hightailed it to the Adirondacks to freelance for big-name rags like The New York Times and Rolling Stone, while picking up cushy academic gigs at Middlebury College and the Post Carbon Institute. All the while, he’s been raking in donations from climate crisis zealots, Green NGOs, and deep-pocketed environmental foundations like the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and Tides Foundation that bankroll his outfit, 350.org, to the tune of millions—because nothing says “grassroots” like billionaire-backed astroturf.

His big break into the alarmist spotlight came in 1989 with The End of Nature, which was basically the opening salvo in mainstream climate scaremongering, warning that we’d already wrecked the planet beyond repair. Fast-forward, and by the 2000s, he’s organizing marches in Vermont, founding Step It Up in 2007, and then launching 350.org in 2008—named after some arbitrary “safe” CO2 level we’ve supposedly blown past, leading to global rallies that amounted to a lot of noise but not much else.

He got himself arrested protesting the Keystone XL pipeline in 2011, helped stage that overhyped People’s Climate March in 2014, and in 2021 started Third Act to rope in boomers for more virtue-signaling on climate and “justice.” Politically, he’s shilled for lefties like Bernie Sanders, all while sucking up funds from the same eco-elite circles that keep his operations afloat.

As for his beliefs, McKibben’s all-in on this narrative that we’re on the brink of apocalypse unless we ditch fossil fuels yesterday and switch to renewables like solar and wind to “save civilization.” He’s got a hard-on for critiquing capitalism and libertarianism, blaming them for the mess via deregulation and folks like the Kochs, while romanticizing Nordic-style socialism as the green utopia.

But let’s be real—the last 20 years have shown his doomsday predictions to be bunk. We’ve had hot spells and storms, sure, but nothing like the cataclysm he forecasted; models have overestimated warming, and claims about mass extinctions or unlivable Earth have fallen flat, making him look more like a fearmonger than a prophet. Critics have called him out for cherry-picking data, hyping unpeer-reviewed studies, and pushing symbolic gestures over practical solutions, all while his activism distracts from real energy progress.

And now, in 2025, he’s out with Here Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance for Civilization, still yammering about solar and wind exploding onto the scene as our salvation, despite the fossil fuel “pushback.” It’s the same old hope-mixed-with-panic schtick, touring around on donor dime.

From my perspective, McKibben’s misplaced enthusiasm glosses over key concerns. He acknowledges the low or no profit margins of renewables—Exxon’s CEO, for instance, dismissed them for not being profitable or scalable-which aligns with my view that renewables are far from being financially competitive without government support. The book downplays the role of subsidies, like those from the Inflation Reduction Act, in driving solar’s growth, which totally undermines his claim of a market-driven revolution. While McKibben cherry-picks the few questionable success stories, like California cutting natural gas use or Pakistan’s rooftop solar boom, he doesn’t begin to address the intermittency issues or the massive battery storage costs needed for reliability, which could explosively inflate true costs beyond his overcooked solar projections.

Me? I won’t buy into renewables until they stand on their own two feet—no more subsidies propping them up, and they’re as reliably profitable as the energy sources that actually keep the lights on without bankrupting us. McKibben’s lived high off the climate accolade and gravy train, but the science and reality have left him looking foolish.