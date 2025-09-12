The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
18m

Thank you for focusing on the inconvenient facts in the current energy policy debate, calling out McKibben. Socialist ideologically does not provide a safe, reliable, low-pollution, and cost-effective power grid. Power system engineers have been working on such a grid for about a century. Politicians and opportunists need to stand down.

As I noted in my comments at a California Public Utilities Commission hearing a few years ago, the energy policies California has been pursuing since 2010 remind me of the children's tale, "The Emperor's New Clothes."

