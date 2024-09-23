THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

The Hill is the famous news site for the Washington D.C. swamp creatures, folks inclined to view the Federal bureaucracy as the nation’s saviors. I don’t read it regularly or care much what it says. Nonetheless, it reported some interesting news on Friday afternoon(when all bad news is reported). It was about some Democrats voting with Republicans on a House vote “in favor of overturning a Biden administration rule that’s expected to force automakers to make a significant portion of their fleet electric.”

The Democrats who voted in favor of overturning the rule were Reps. Yadira Caraveo (Colo.), Henry Cuellar (Texas), Don Davis (N.C.), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Wash.), Jared Golden (Maine), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Marcy Kaptur (Ohio), and Mary Sattler Peltola (Alaska). All eight Democrats represent districts that are highly competitive in this fall’s election... The effort is not expected to actually result in the rule being eliminated; if the resolution that passed the House 215-191 makes it past the Senate, President Biden would veto it. The vote will help Republicans emphasize their opposition to Biden’s effort and draw a contrast between the parties ahead of the election. The rule in question does not expressly mandate electric vehicles (EVs), but it does force companies that manufacture cars and small trucks to meet certain fleet-wide emissions standards. These standards would be impossible to meet without a shift away from gas-powered cars and toward other types like electric vehicles and hybrids. One projection from the Biden administration said the rule could mean that 56 percent of new vehicle sales are electric in 2032 while just 29 percent are gas-powered — but the actual outcome depends on how automakers choose to go about meeting the emissions standards. In a statement on the vote, resolution sponsor John James (R-Mich.) described the Biden rule as an “out-of-touch regulation that will crater the Michigan auto industry and decimate our middle-class, and most vulnerable.” In a statement outlining its opposition to Friday’s resolution, the White House said the rule would mitigate climate change, benefit public health by reducing pollution, and allow the U.S. to take the lead in EV manufacturing. “The rule is supported by U.S. automakers and autoworkers and disapproval of the rule would jeopardize development in a critical technology sector, ceding the electric vehicle and battery future to global competitors like China,” the statement said.

Notice how the article downplays the Democrat defections. They’re supposedly just politicians running scared at election time and there are no principles involved. And, the article goes on to dismiss the prospects for any meaningful success in opposing this Biden-Harris back-door EV mandate.

Moreover, the Biden-Harris rule is, they say, “supported by U.S. automakers and autoworkers,” which is an outrageous distortion of reality. Automakers, of course, are being blackmailed into the standards, and union support is from union management, not the rank-and-file union members who are adamantly opposed.

The idea that “disapproval of the rule would jeopardize development in a critical technology sector, ceding the electric vehicle and battery future to global competitors like China,” is even more outrageous. We are seeing everywhere the collapse of the global push by elites to force us all into EVS and eventually out of cars altogether. The Biden-Harris administration is simply late to a party that was a bust.

The Hill story, therefore, is a lot of malarkey insofar as its interpretation of events go. But, the news itself is rather interesting isn’t it? Eight Democrats were allowed by their leadership (which typically demands 100% support from its members) to vote for overturning the Biden-Harris back-door EV mandate.

Although a solitary Republican voted with the Democrats, eight Democrats voted with the Republicans, which tells us a lot about the non-existent popularity of EVs and EV mandates among constituents. EVs do not enjoy widespread popularity, and the only folks pushing them today are the credentialed members of our ruling class, who want them for us. Speaks volumes, doesn’t it?