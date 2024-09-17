What’s wrong with the new regulations

These regulations will impact the reliability of electricity, particularly in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta— regions of the country with fewer natural resources for generating electricity.

The government’s policy regulations are a “one size fits all” approach. Bluntly put, parts of Canada’s grid will fail if we implement these regulations. And electricity won’t be reliable.

The government has ignored expert advice from electricity providers for two years.

The regulations will make it even more difficult to fully decarbonize the electricity grid.

The proposed regulation relies on technologies that have either not been deployed anywhere in North America, or do not exist at all.

Until technology catches up, electricity providers will need some natural gas to operate their systems safely and affordably. Doing away with it will make the system unreliable.

What's at stake?

Higher costs and lower reliability will force businesses to leave Canada. With our grid already being one of the world’s cleanest, this just means carbon emissions will be even higher somewhere else, while we lose the jobs and income.

The Clean Electricity Regulations will force provinces to build and operate their electricity grids in ways that will make bills go up and reliability go down.

If we get these rules wrong, compliance will be expensive, and blackouts or brownouts will be inevitable in many places in Canada.

The Clean Electricity Regulations will affect the reliability and affordability of Canada’s electricity system for our homes and businesses. We also risk unintended consequences to our economic growth, job creation, and business competitiveness. Investments that create jobs and strengthen our economy dry up fast when jurisdictions cannot commit to the availability of affordable and reliable electricity.

Your electricity grid is at stake. These rules don’t work for Canada.

That’s why we must get these regulations right.