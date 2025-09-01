This Energy Mess Unfolding in New England and New York for Years

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Well, folks, I have been watching this energy mess unfold in New England and New York for years, and let me tell you, it is a disaster they have cooked up all on their own. These liberal strongholds decided to tie their own hands with bans on fracking, endless roadblocks on natural gas pipelines, and a pile of regulations that choke off reliable energy sources.

New York slammed the door on fracking back in 2014, and they have upheld it through the courts, pretending they do not need the abundant natural gas sitting right under their feet or in neighboring states. Meanwhile, New England states like Massachusetts and others have joined the party by opposing every pipeline proposal that could bring in affordable gas from places like Pennsylvania and Canada, forcing the region to rely on expensive imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) overseas. It is like they are allergic to energy independence.

The result? Sky-high energy prices that hit families and businesses right in the wallet. In New England, natural gas prices are some of the highest in the country because they are tied to volatile global markets—think spikes during cold snaps when demand surges and supplies get tight. Wholesale electricity prices jumped 61% in April 2025 compared to the previous year, averaging $39.52 per megawatt-hour.

Over in New York, it is no better. During a January 2025 polar vortex, natural gas prices shot up ninefold, and the state is losing generating capacity while leaning on aging infrastructure. Demand for gas is soaring, pushing electricity costs higher, and they have even had to issue rare energy warnings during heatwaves, with fossil fuels (mostly gas) carrying 67% of the load when things got dicey in June 2025. Shortages are so dire that new housing developments are stalling because the grid cannot handle the load.

And do not get me started on the affordability crisis—New York City is on the brink, with energy insecurity threatening budgets, industry, and health as costs keep climbing.

All this while they’re shoving renewables down everyone’s throat, like wind and solar are the magic fix. But here’s the thing: I’m not buying into renewables until they stand on their own two feet—no more subsidies, no more taxpayer bailouts, and they must be just as profitable and reliable as natural gas or other proven sources.

Right now, they are intermittent and expensive to integrate, and the region is still generating over half its power from natural gas because the wind doesn’t blow and the sun does not shine on demand. Sure, there is talk of reviving pipelines like the Constitution project under the new administration, with folks like EPA chief Lee Zeldin calling out the overreach that blocked them before.

Proponents say it could finally lower those bloated bills and boost reliability. But the environmental zealots are rallying against it, keeping the region hostage to their green dreams.

This whole situation is self-inflicted naivety. If they would lift the bans, approve the pipelines, and let market-driven energy flow, they would have cheaper, more reliable power without begging for imports or praying for mild weather. Instead, they are paying the price—literally—for virtue signaling. Wake up, New England and New York; your energy disaster is your fault.