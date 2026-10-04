This morning, we belatedly note the birth date of American poet William Stanley Merwin [W. S. Merwin] (September 30, 1927 – March 15, 2019) who wrote more than fifty books of poetry and prose, and many works in translation.
During the 1960s anti-war movement, Merwin’s craft was thematically characterized by indirect, unpunctuated narration. In the 1980s and 1990s, his writing influence derived from an interest in Buddhist philosophy and deep ecology.
Residing in a rural part of Maui, Hawaii, he wrote prolifically and was dedicated to the restoration of the island’s rainforests.
Merwin received the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1971 and 2009 and the National Book Award for Poetry in 2005. In 2010, the Library of Congress named him the 17th United States Poet Laureate.
Here are four poems by W. S. Merwin for your consideration:
Unknown Bird
Out of the dry days
through the dusty leaves
far across the valley
those few notes never
heard here before
one fluted phrase
floating over its
wandering secret
all at once wells up
somewhere else
and is gone before it
goes on fallen into
its own echo leaving
a hollow through the air
that is dry as before
where is it from
hardly anyone
seems to have noticed it
so far but who now
would have been listening
it is not native here
that may be the one
thing we are sure of
it came from somewhere
else perhaps alone
so keeps on calling for
no one who is here
hoping to be heard
by another of its own
unlikely origin
trying once more the same few
notes that began the song
of an oriole last heard
years ago in another
existence there
it goes again tell
no one it is here
foreign as we are
who are filling the days
with a sound of our own
— W.S. Merwin
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Voice of Summer
When I hear the cuckoo
it is my own bird
again
that I have not heard
for I forget how long
the bird I have seldom seen
whose call I never forget
cu-cuckoo
it calls again
in its summer
and from the summer of memory
but in the moment when it calls
there is no memory
only the hush of the pasture
with the sheep in the evening
all the years at once
in the lengthening shadows
between the oaks along the ridge
and the broad valley glittering far below
who heard it
just now
who remembers
where it is now
listening
beyond the sheep grazing
in the long shadows
--W. S. Merwin
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When You Go Away
When you go away the wind clicks around to the north
The painters work all day but at sundown the paint falls
Showing the black walls
The clock goes back to striking the same hour
That has no place in the years
And at night wrapped in the bed of ashes
In one breath I wake
It is the time when the beards of the dead get their growth
I remember that I am falling
That I am the reason
And that my words are the garment of what I shall never be
Like the tucked sleeve of a one-armed boy
--W. S. Merwin
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For the Anniversary of My Death
Every year without knowing it I have passed the day
When the last fires will wave to me
And the silence will set out
Tireless traveler
Like the beam of a lightless star
Then I will no longer
Find myself in life as in a strange garment
Surprised at the earth
And the love of one woman
And the shamelessness of men
As today writing after three days of rain
Hearing the wren sing and the falling cease
And bowing not knowing to what
--W.S. Merwin
[All poems from W.S. Merwin Collected Poems 1952-1993 (2013) and W.S. Merwin: Collected Poems 1996-2011; Library of America (2013)]
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