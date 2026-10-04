This morning, we belatedly note the birth date of American poet William Stanley Merwin [W. S. Merwin] (September 30, 1927 – March 15, 2019) who wrote more than fifty books of poetry and prose, and many works in translation.

During the 1960s anti-war movement, Merwin’s craft was thematically characterized by indirect, unpunctuated narration. In the 1980s and 1990s, his writing influence derived from an interest in Buddhist philosophy and deep ecology.

Residing in a rural part of Maui, Hawaii, he wrote prolifically and was dedicated to the restoration of the island’s rainforests.

Merwin received the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1971 and 2009 and the National Book Award for Poetry in 2005. In 2010, the Library of Congress named him the 17th United States Poet Laureate.

Here are four poems by W. S. Merwin for your consideration:

Unknown Bird

Out of the dry days

through the dusty leaves

far across the valley

those few notes never

heard here before

one fluted phrase

floating over its

wandering secret

all at once wells up

somewhere else

and is gone before it

goes on fallen into

its own echo leaving

a hollow through the air

that is dry as before

where is it from

hardly anyone

seems to have noticed it

so far but who now

would have been listening

it is not native here

that may be the one

thing we are sure of

it came from somewhere

else perhaps alone

so keeps on calling for

no one who is here

hoping to be heard

by another of its own

unlikely origin

trying once more the same few

notes that began the song

of an oriole last heard

years ago in another

existence there

it goes again tell

no one it is here

foreign as we are

who are filling the days

with a sound of our own

— W.S. Merwin

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Voice of Summer

When I hear the cuckoo

it is my own bird

again

that I have not heard

for I forget how long

the bird I have seldom seen

whose call I never forget

cu-cuckoo

it calls again

in its summer

and from the summer of memory

but in the moment when it calls

there is no memory

only the hush of the pasture

with the sheep in the evening

all the years at once

in the lengthening shadows

between the oaks along the ridge

and the broad valley glittering far below

who heard it

just now

who remembers

where it is now

listening

beyond the sheep grazing

in the long shadows

--W. S. Merwin

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When You Go Away

When you go away the wind clicks around to the north

The painters work all day but at sundown the paint falls

Showing the black walls

The clock goes back to striking the same hour

That has no place in the years

And at night wrapped in the bed of ashes

In one breath I wake

It is the time when the beards of the dead get their growth

I remember that I am falling

That I am the reason

And that my words are the garment of what I shall never be

Like the tucked sleeve of a one-armed boy

--W. S. Merwin

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For the Anniversary of My Death

Every year without knowing it I have passed the day

When the last fires will wave to me

And the silence will set out

Tireless traveler

Like the beam of a lightless star

Then I will no longer

Find myself in life as in a strange garment

Surprised at the earth

And the love of one woman

And the shamelessness of men

As today writing after three days of rain

Hearing the wren sing and the falling cease

And bowing not knowing to what

--W.S. Merwin

[All poems from W.S. Merwin Collected Poems 1952-1993 (2013) and W.S. Merwin: Collected Poems 1996-2011; Library of America (2013)]

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