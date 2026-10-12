This week’s MVP Award goes to Roger Pielke, Jr.

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

The Honest Broker has spent years doing the unglamorous work the climate conversation rarely rewards: following the data where it leads, separating detection from attribution, and insisting that modeled scenarios describe imaginary futures rather than forecasts. His recent writing on the IPCC, the United Nations, the retirement of extreme scenarios, and the misuse of science has given energy humanism a clearer, more durable foundation.

He has called out the Doomers, the arrogant scientists, the lawfare lawyers, and the Climate Warriors for bad faith and name-calling without matching their volume or their tactics. His restraint makes the substance sharper.

Pielke is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and professor emeritus at the University of Colorado Boulder. He writes The Honest Broker on Substack, where the audience now exceeds 40,000 subscribers in more than 170 countries. His research has long been cited by the IPCC itself.

He has never claimed the climate is not changing or that carbon dioxide plays no role. He has consistently and with evidence insisted that the gap between what the data show and what much of the advocacy and media claim has grown large enough to matter for policy and for ordinary people.

The most consequential recent development is the formal retirement of RCP8.5, SSP5-8.5, and SSP3-7.0. ScenarioMIP, the committee responsible for the scenarios that feed climate models and the IPCC’s Seventh Assessment Report, has eliminated those high-end pathways from the new CMIP7 framework. In April 2026, Pielke published “RCP8.5 is Officially Dead.”

He noted that the same group that had treated the extreme scenarios as useful references now described them as implausible, citing recent emission trends, declines in renewable costs, and the emergence of better climate policy. He disagreed that policy and renewables were the decisive factors—the scenarios had been implausible on demographic and energy grounds for years—but he credited the committee for the correction.

Tens of thousands of papers, media headlines, and regulatory analyses had been built on futures that assumed continued rapid coal growth and explosive population paths far outside United Nations own median projections. Those foundations are now officially recognized as dust.

In September, he updated the 2022 analysis he co-authored with Matthew Burgess and Justin Ritchie. That paper showed that scenarios consistent with observed emissions and near-term projections clustered around 2°C-3°C of warming by 2100, with a median near 2.2°C.

The new post, “Plausible Scenarios Still Indicate 2°C to 3°C,” incorporates four more years of emissions data, the 2025 IEA World Energy Outlook, the full IPCC AR6 scenario database, and the new CMIP7 set. The conclusion holds, and the median of the plausible set has edged lower, to about 2.1°C, 1.5 C of which we have already experienced.

No plausible scenario in the updated filter exceeds 3°C. The new CMIP7 HIGH sits well above the upper end of the plausible range identified earlier; Pielke treats it as an exploratory thought experiment rather than a reference pathway.

He has also pointed out that the HIGH pathway still carries an absolutely implausible population assumption—SSP3 demographics that push toward roughly 13 billion people by 2100—whose contribution, along with coal’s, to projected warming is substantially unrealistic .

This is not a claim that warming has stopped or that emissions reductions are unnecessary. It is a claim that the apocalyptic baseline that justified the most extreme policy urgency was never a realistic description of the world we inhabit. When projected warming under current trajectories shifts from the old 4°C-plus headlines to the 2.3–2.8°C range, many voices have responded by redefining the catastrophe threshold downward.

Pielke documented that pattern in “When Less Warming Means More Fear.” Achievements once treated as progress are recast as evidence of impending breakdown. The science has moved; the narrative has not followed.

His new Extreme Weather and Climate Change Dashboards apply the same discipline to weather extremes. The U.S. version tracks dozens of variables across heat waves, tornadoes, flooding, drought, winter storms, wildfire, and hurricanes using official government records.

The global version expands the approach across continents. Both follow the IPCC Working Group I framework for detection in the presence of internal variability and deliberately exclude the newer “event attribution” methods that attempt to implausibly assign fractional responsibility for individual disasters to two decimal places.

Pielke’s dashboards are consistent with the IPCC’s own assessments: detected increases in heat extremes and certain wildfire metrics appear; most other categories show no detected change once longer records and non-climate factors are considered. Rising economic losses track increasing exposure and wealth far more closely than changes in the weather itself. Normalized losses do not show the dramatic climate-driven acceleration that dominates news coverage.

Pielke has been equally clear about the misuse of science. He has distinguished the IPCC’s longstanding detection-and-attribution framework from the rapid-attribution studies that feed media and litigation. Recent commentary in major outlets has blurred that distinction; he has noted the difference in plain terms. He has also revisited the coordinated environmental campaigns of the 2010s.

In an October 2026 post titled “We are HUNTING Pielke,” he republished an earlier account of internal Skeptical Science discussions that treated his father, Roger Pielke Sr., as a target. The language was explicit: “We are HUNTING Pielke,” “We are trying to bring him down,” “I vote to take the bastard down.” The same group maintained a blocklist of academics labeled “climate misinformers” and stated that placement on the list should make certain researchers unhirable.

Judy Curry left academia in part because of that academic pressure. Pielke himself remains on the list. These were not good-faith disagreements over data or methods. They were efforts to damage careers and control who was allowed to speak.

The pattern has extended to lawfare. Attribution studies that claim to quantify climate’s contribution to specific events ( like Boulder, Colorado’s current lawsuit in front of SCOTUS) have been offered as evidence in suits against energy producers. Courts have begun to push back on the theory that companies can be held liable for emissions that governments and consumers demanded for generations. The recent disclosure of compromised environmental material being used by courts has added to that push back.

Pielke’s insistence on separating detection from attribution, and on the limits of what current methods can actually show, undercuts the scientific premises of many of those cases. He has also criticized the politicization of the IPCC itself—particularly Working Group II’s heavier capture by advocacy—and the continued reliance, in some policy applications, on scenarios the scenario community has already retired.

None of this is denial. Pielke has written that a robust IPCC serves U.S. interests and that multilateral engagement retains value. He has argued that economies have been gradually decarbonizing for decades through technological advances, efficiency improvements, and wealth accumulation.

The practical implication is straightforward: policies that raise energy costs, restrict reliable supply, or treat abundance as the problem will harm the billions of people who can least afford them.

Energy poverty remains the larger near-term threat for billions of people. Realistic emissions pathways, improved resilience, and continued technological progress offer more leverage than Net Zero models of implausible futures.

Energy humanism has always required this kind of thinking. The argument for abundance, reliability, and fairness rests on accurate descriptions of the physical and economic world. When extreme scenarios dominate research and headlines, the policy conversation tilts toward mandates that ignore cost, reliability, and human flourishing.

When attribution studies are treated as settled law rather than contested methods, courts and regulators are asked to do the legal work that the data do not support.

When name-calling and blacklists substitute for engagement, the range of allowable evidence narrows. Pielke’s recent writing has made those distinctions harder to ignore. It has given the updated energy humanism argument better facts and clearer boundaries.

The Doomers still claim the science is settled in their favor. The arrogant scientists still treat dissent as moral failure. The lawfare lawyers still shop for venues. The Climate Warriors, collecting billions dollars in grants and fundraising, still prefer volume and scare tactics to precision or facts.

Roger Pielke, Jr. keeps publishing the charts, the dashboards, the scenario filters, and the historical record of how the debate was conducted. That is the work that moves the argument. With remarkable equanimity toward past name-calling expeditions, Roger Pielke, Jr. has earned this MVP.