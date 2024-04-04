DAVID BLACKMON

APR 4

Subscribed

Look, everyone needs to get over the thought that the Biden administration has any intention of refilling the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This is not part of the plan here, period.

Share

Yesterday, the Jennifer Granholm apparatchiks at the Department of Energy announced that they were cancelling a proposed solicitation of bids for contracts to sell a paltry 3 million barrels of oil to the government to put back into the SPR.

I did a radio interview on this topic with WACV 93.1 FM host Greg Budell yesterday evening. I reminded the audience that Biden and Granholm withdrew about 250 million bbls from this crucial national security asset during 2021 and 2022 for purely political purposes, in the process drawing the reserve down to near all-time low levels. From October-February this year, when oil prices were 20% lower than today, Biden’s apparatchiks had a prime opportunity to move quickly to execute a substantial refill. In the end, though, they chose to only put about 22 million bbls. back in, less than 9% of what they had withdrawn.

Has anyone other than me noticed that this question of buying oil to refill the SPR is literally the only area in which Biden’s evil handlers and appointees try to display even a smidgen of fiscal responsibility? If they were as careful about overspending on the whole budget as they are about doing it with the SPR, they’d cut the federal deficit in half overnight.

The reason for this is obvious:

Neither Biden nor Granholm nor anyone else in this increasingly authoritarian administration has the slightest intention of ever refilling the SPR as long as they are in charge. Period. It is not a priority for them.

So, let’s all stop stressing about it and hope for a blessed change come November.

That is all.